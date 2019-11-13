ArcelorMittal closure in Saldanha Bay a wake-up call - Cape Chamber of Commerce

The announcement that ArcelorMittal will be shutting down Saldanha Steel has been met with shock - the move will affect around 900 workers, 550 of whom are directly employed.

On Today with Kieno Kammies the executive director of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sid Peimer says the repercussions are far wider.

RELATED: About 400 jobs to be lost when ArcelorMittal closes Saldanha steel plant - mayor

I don't think it affects 500 people, I don't think it affects 900 people, I think it affects millions of people when an international global brand pulls out of manufacturing a key industrial product. Sid Peimer, Executive director - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The good (that comes out of it) is it's a wake-up call. We better get our act together otherwise this could be the thin edge of the wedge. Sid Peimer, Executive director - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Kieno also chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the future of development in the region. Winde points out that investment in the economic hub of Saldanha is greater than in any other town in the province.

We've put R1bn into Saldanha. Alan Winde. Western Cape Premier

Over the last few years we've built the sewerage plants, we've put in the roads, we've put in the underground infrastructure, we've got the quay side land now, we now own that property... The first foundations of the first factory are going in at the moment and the other factories will be built early next year. Alan Winde. Western Cape Premier

We've got to up our game, unemployment rate is still way too high. We've got to make some drastic changes in our country. Every time a bailout happens it costs education and health because that's where the money has to come from. Alan Winde. Western Cape Premier

Listen to the conversation here: