[WATCH] Adorable class reunion as pre-schooler returns from #RWC2019
These pre-schoolers were overjoyed to welcome their classmate back when he returned from the Rugby World Cup in Japan.
Watch the joyful reunion below:
More from Local
School placement fees: a blanket 'no refunds' policy is illegal
Wendy Knowler follows up on case studies where parents were told deposits were unrefundable after withdrawing their applications.Read More
Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh a no-show at Saica disciplinary hearing
Singh faces 18 charges of misconduct at SOE's Eskom and Transnet. EWN's Theto Mahlakoana reports from the Saica hearing.Read More
White pupils at posh Kingswood College refer to black scholars as 'snoobab'
"This problem is bigger than just a Kingswood problem. The relevant processes will unfold," says College Head Colleen Vassiliou.Read More
KZN premier visits tornado-hit region, promises government support for families
Cogta MEC spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila says departments will assist the ravaged area after a tornado left 2 dead and many injured.Read More
Amcu postpones signing of wage deals with platinum producers
Mining MX contributor Ed Stoddard says the union has said via social media that they are still ironing some issues.Read More
Equipment, food supplies needed after break-in at Karoo community centre
Grassroot Hope in South Africa runs a number of life skills projects for the kids of Richmond. A robbery has 'cleaned them out'.Read More
ArcelorMittal closure in Saldanha Bay a wake-up call - Cape Chamber of Commerce
Kieno Kammies speaks to Chamber executive director Sid Peimer and WC Premier Alan Winde about the economic setback for the region.Read More
We need proper stopping areas for passengers, says Taxi owner
Listen to this in-depth discussion on working conditions of the taxi industry and how lack of infrastructure affects road users.Read More
[WATCH] 'High-tek' braai 'made in Paarl' wows the internet
The internet is going wild over this braai and South Africans want to know where they can sign up for one.Read More
We’ll shut you down! – unions to SAA ('overstaffed by any measure globally’)
The money-pit airline is fighting for its life. Bruce Whitfield interviews Theto Mahlakoana, a senior political reporter at EWN.Read More