Vintage car auction set to blow enthusiasts’ minds (and collectors’ budgets!)

More than 16 lots of automobilia - such as signs from the 1920s and a kid’s pedal car from the 1950s – as well as 25 globally sought-after classic cars, go on auction this coming weekend at the Killarney Country Club in Houghton.

Some of the cars date back to 1911… we have the oldest Fiat [in South Africa] … it was bodied in the UK, strange enough, not in Italy… Jack Rosewitz, classic and vintage car specialist - Stefan Welz & Co.

Visitors can ogle – or buy if they deep pockets - Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, Jaguars, MGs, Mercedes Benz’s and even the Ferrari made famous by Tom Selleck’s character Magnum PI in the 1980s.

There are so many beautiful cars… it’s certainly worth a look. Jack Rosewitz, classic and vintage car specialist - Stefan Welz & Co.

Viewing is on Friday (15 November) and the auction starts on Saturday at 11:00 am.

Classic cars are an alternative investment. There is tremendous growth… we sold a lovely old Mercedes to the Franschhoek car museum. That has now tripled in value. Jack Rosewitz, classic and vintage car specialist - Stefan Welz & Co.

