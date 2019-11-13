Equipment, food supplies needed after break-in at Karoo community centre

Grassroot Hope In South Africa (GHISA) is committed to helping the children of the small town of Richmond in the Northern Cape Karoo achieve their full potential.

The area has a huge unemployment rate and incidence of fetal alcohol syndrome disorders.

GHISA's life skills training for local kids includes fetal alcohol syndrome and HIV awareness projects.

The organisation's work has been dealt a blow after a devastating break-in which left them with an empty pantry and computer room.

Chairperson Kevin McKey elaborates on some of their projects which also include a computer literacy programme and nutrition scheme.

We run a music and a reading programme. Reading is something that is a huge challenge in these areas. Kevin McKey, Chair - Grassroot Hope In South Africa

Through our nutrition programme, which is really a feeding programme, we feed something in the order of 150-200 children every day. It's probably the best meal they're going to have on any day. Kevin McKey, Chair - Grassroot Hope In South Africa

The centre we run has also become a haven of safety where children can come if they have any problems or any fears or challenges. We have got skilled people to help them. Kevin McKey, Chair - Grassroot Hope In South Africa

The robbery at the centre last Friday was obviously well-planned - the culprits got away with about R80,000 worth of food supplies, computer and camera equipment.

They cleaned us out. We're talking 12kg bags of flour, huge tins of food, two freezers with frozen meat, fish, you name it. Kevin McKey, Chair - Grassroot Hope In South Africa

We had 11 laptops and seven iPads. We use them to upskill the children because it (the training) isn't available in the local schools. Kevin McKey, Chair - Grassroot Hope In South Africa

A renewable energy company developing wind farms in the Richmond area immediately started the ball rolling with a pledge of R10,000.

I challenge all other renewable energy companies listening to do the same. Peter, Caller

If you run a business, if you're a national retailer and you've got a footprint in the area and you can contribute, contact us and we'll put you in touch with Kevin McKey. Kieno Kammies, Show host

If you can help, contact CapeTalk on (021) 446 0567.

