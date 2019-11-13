The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has postponed signing wage agreements with three platinum mining houses.

The union was supposed to sign the deal with Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum, and Sibanye-Stillwater.

Amcu and the mining companies have been negotiating for a wage increase since June and in October referred to the dispute with Amplats and Sibanye-Still water to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Mining MX contributor Ed Stoddard about the latest developments.

Last night the union said via Twitter and WhatsApp messages that the signing has been postponed. Ed Stoddard, Contributor - Mining MX

This morning they sent out another statement saying they are busy ironing out their main differences but said they would not comment further. Ed Stoddard, Contributor - Mining MX

Stoddard says if the deal has been sealed it will be a huge relief for the mines.

It will be an enormous relief for the mining companies because in the past negotiations have been very protracted and ended up in massive strikes. Ed Stoddard, Contributor - Mining MX

This time it did seem things are amicable than in the past and the sides were not that far apart. Ed Stoddard, Contributor - Mining MX

This article first appeared on 702 : Amcu postpones signing of wage deals with platinum producers