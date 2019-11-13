KZN premier visits tornado-hit region, promises government support for families
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka are visiting New Hanover residents who have been displaced by a tornado that struck the area on Tuesday.
RELATED: 'KZN ideal tornado climate, but no evidence it's consequence of climate change'
The tornado led to the injury scores of people, damaging properties and killing at least two people.
Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show speaks to the MEC spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila.
We can confirm that the MEC, as well as the premier, visited the Hanover to provide interim relief to the affected communities. We can confirm that two lives have been lost in the incidence that took place last night.Senzelwe Mzila, MEC spokesperson - Cogta
The premier has activated a number of departments to provide support to households that have been affected, he adds.
Zikalala as assured residents of Thokosani and Mpolweni that the necessary support will be provided. Officials have been deployed to assess the level of damage. Interim relief is provided to the families.Senzelwe Mzila, MEC spokesperson - Cogta
Listen below to the full conversation:
This article first appeared on 702 : KZN premier visits tornado-hit region, promises government support for families
