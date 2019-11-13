Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh a no-show at Saica disciplinary hearing
Former Transnet and Eskom chief financial officer (CFO) Anoj Singh decided on Wednesday not to attend the start of a disciplinary hearing held by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA).
Singh faces 18 charges of misconduct related to alleged dodgy dealings during his tenure at the two state-owned enterprises.
RELATED: Anoj Singh should be charged criminally for corruption - FM Deputy Editor
These include allegations that the former CFO misrepresented the business case for the controversial procurement of more than 1 000 locomotives for Transnet, costing the company millions in over-payments.
Singh is also reported to have received gifts and sponsored foreign trips from the controversial Gupta family.
RELATED: Anoj Singh described as arrogant at state capture commission
EWN's Theto Mahlakoana reports from the hearing, which is continuing without Singh.
There's evidence before the hearing now on how the locomotive contract with Transnet came about and how the costs ballooned from R38.6bn to R54.5bn eventually.Theto Mahlakoana, EWN reporter
Mahlakoana notes that evidence presented at the Zondo Commission showed there were a lot of anomalies and potentially corrupt dealings which lead back to the Guptas and their businesses when Singh was at Eskom.
Saica wants to prove that in a lot of ways Singh had somehow abused his position, had also not acted in line with the code of conduct that governs that profession.Theto Mahlakoana, EWN reporter
They will over the next few days try to make those linkages to how he was central to a lot of these dealings and how as the chief financial officer of these two institutions he had abandoned his role by virtue of allowing those contracts to go through.Theto Mahlakoana, EWN reporter
Listen to the full update here:
This article first appeared on 702 : Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh a no-show at Saica disciplinary hearing
