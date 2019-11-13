White pupils at posh Kingswood College refer to black scholars as 'snoobab'
Tensions are running high at Kingswood College – a posh school in Makhanda – after a social media post alleged that some white pupils used the term “snoobab” to refer to black pupils.
“Snoobab” is “baboons” spelt backwards.
The social media outcry follows after a white girl accused of making racist comments by another white girl was found not guilty.
… both girls were put through a disciplinary process in front of a legal expert – a highly qualified black woman – who was neutral to the school and very au fait with matters such as these… the chair found both girls not guilty…Colleen Vassiliou, College Head - Kingswood
Clement Manyathela interviewed Vassiliou.
This is completely unacceptable… it’s not a term only used at Kingswood. Some of the pupils didn’t know the meaning of the word… We are a microcosm of South Africa. This problem is bigger than just a Kingswood problem.Colleen Vassiliou, College Head - Kingswood
The relevant processes will unfold… The pupils voiced their concerns on social media… sharing their deep sadness, hurt and anger…Colleen Vassiliou, College Head - Kingswood
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : White pupils at posh Kingswood College refer to black scholars as 'snoobab'
