White pupils at posh Kingswood College refer to black scholars as 'snoobab'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 16:20
You might see paid-for parking in more areas in Cape Town soon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Today at 16:55
Here’s how Bank Zero’s patented debit cards work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 17:05
Trump impeachment hearings get underway
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacob Parakilas - Associate at LSE IDEAS - LSE's foreign policy think tank.
Today at 17:20
The unemployment catch 22
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andre Roux - International Defence Analyst, Peacekeeping, Gender and Vulnerable Persons Training consultant
Today at 17:46
The official opening of the Bridges for Music Academy in Langa, Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tlalane McWade - Portfolio & PR Manager
Today at 20:15
Rene Naylor- Bok Physio
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:05
LISA JOSHUA SONN- Raising Other People's Kids
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:37
Long March to Freedom Exhibit
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:50
#BeautifulNews
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Director And Mellon Chair In Indian Studies at Centre for Indian Studies in Africa: University of Witwatersrand
Tomorrow at 11:32
Bullying in the workplace
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Levandri Pillay - Clinical Psychologist
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
England legend Jeremy Guscott blasted for calls to change rugby substitution law Stormers coach John Dobson has slammed Jeremy Guscott's proposal as a preposterous idea which could never work for the sport. 12 November 2019 6:03 PM
Hout Bay SUP surf star Khara Doyle to represent SA at world champs Khara Doyle is among the top females in the sport and will be representing South Africa at the SUP world championships this month. 12 November 2019 2:55 PM
CapeTalk's Melanie Rice caught off guard as her kids describe Bok tour on air Melanie's husband sneaked the kids to the Grand Parade to watch the Bok Trophy Tour, and mum didn't know they were missing school. 11 November 2019 3:00 PM
View all Sport
'If ANC continues to zig-zag on e-tolls it will be punished at polls' Cosatu Gauteng provincial chairperson Amos Monyela says the federation is mobilising motorists to fight against the scheme. 13 November 2019 2:05 PM
KZN premier visits tornado-hit region, promises government support for families Cogta MEC spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila says departments will assist the ravaged area after a tornado left 2 dead and many injured. 13 November 2019 1:16 PM
We’ll shut you down! – unions to SAA ('overstaffed by any measure globally’) The money-pit airline is fighting for its life. Bruce Whitfield interviews Theto Mahlakoana, a senior political reporter at EWN. 13 November 2019 8:58 AM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
School placement fees: a blanket 'no refunds' policy is illegal Wendy Knowler follows up on case studies where parents were told deposits were unrefundable after withdrawing their applications. 13 November 2019 3:50 PM
Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh a no-show at Saica disciplinary hearing Singh faces 18 charges of misconduct at SOE's Eskom and Transnet. EWN's Theto Mahlakoana reports from the Saica hearing. 13 November 2019 1:41 PM
White pupils at posh Kingswood College refer to black scholars as 'snoobab' "This problem is bigger than just a Kingswood problem. The relevant processes will unfold," says College Head Colleen Vassiliou. 13 November 2019 1:22 PM
View all Local
Vintage car auction set to blow enthusiasts’ minds (and collectors’ budgets!) There'll be Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, Jaguars, MGs and other great brands. There’s even a Ferrari like Tom Selleck's from the 1980s. 13 November 2019 11:14 AM
Why 27Four is buying Clicks, AECI and Disney Nadir Thokan (Co-Chief Investment Officer at 27Four) shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 12 November 2019 10:40 AM
Improved commuter experience ahead with roll-out of new trains - Metrorail Western Cape regional manager Richard Walker gives an update on progress with rolling out Prasa's new 'blue' trains. 9 November 2019 1:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh a no-show at Saica disciplinary hearing Singh faces 18 charges of misconduct at SOE's Eskom and Transnet. EWN's Theto Mahlakoana reports from the Saica hearing. 13 November 2019 1:41 PM
Amcu postpones signing of wage deals with platinum producers Mining MX contributor Ed Stoddard says the union has said via social media that they are still ironing some issues. 13 November 2019 12:57 PM
ArcelorMittal closure in Saldanha Bay a wake-up call - Cape Chamber of Commerce Kieno Kammies speaks to Chamber executive director Sid Peimer and WC Premier Alan Winde about the economic setback for the region. 13 November 2019 11:26 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

White pupils at posh Kingswood College refer to black scholars as 'snoobab'

13 November 2019 1:22 PM
by
Tags:
Racism
Eastern Cape
Grahamstown
Clement Manyathela
Makhanda
Kingswood College
snoobab
Colleen Vassiliou
"This problem is bigger than just a Kingswood problem. The relevant processes will unfold," says College Head Colleen Vassiliou.

Tensions are running high at Kingswood College – a posh school in Makhanda – after a social media post alleged that some white pupils used the term “snoobab” to refer to black pupils.

“Snoobab” is “baboons” spelt backwards.

The social media outcry follows after a white girl accused of making racist comments by another white girl was found not guilty.

Photo by Pixabay from Pexels

… both girls were put through a disciplinary process in front of a legal expert – a highly qualified black woman – who was neutral to the school and very au fait with matters such as these… the chair found both girls not guilty…

Colleen Vassiliou, College Head - Kingswood

Clement Manyathela interviewed Vassiliou.

This is completely unacceptable… it’s not a term only used at Kingswood. Some of the pupils didn’t know the meaning of the word… We are a microcosm of South Africa. This problem is bigger than just a Kingswood problem.

Colleen Vassiliou, College Head - Kingswood

The relevant processes will unfold… The pupils voiced their concerns on social media… sharing their deep sadness, hurt and anger…

Colleen Vassiliou, College Head - Kingswood

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on 702 : White pupils at posh Kingswood College refer to black scholars as 'snoobab'


13 November 2019 1:22 PM
by
Tags:
Racism
Eastern Cape
Grahamstown
Clement Manyathela
Makhanda
Kingswood College
snoobab
Colleen Vassiliou

More from Local

160113FirstDayofSchool13.jpg

School placement fees: a blanket 'no refunds' policy is illegal

13 November 2019 3:50 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on case studies where parents were told deposits were unrefundable after withdrawing their applications.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180123anoj-singh3jpg

Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh a no-show at Saica disciplinary hearing

13 November 2019 1:41 PM

Singh faces 18 charges of misconduct at SOE's Eskom and Transnet. EWN's Theto Mahlakoana reports from the Saica hearing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tornadojpg

KZN premier visits tornado-hit region, promises government support for families

13 November 2019 1:16 PM

Cogta MEC spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila says departments will assist the ravaged area after a tornado left 2 dead and many injured.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190423-amcu-members-edjpg

Amcu postpones signing of wage deals with platinum producers

13 November 2019 12:57 PM

Mining MX contributor Ed Stoddard says the union has said via social media that they are still ironing some issues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hope-in-south-africajpg

Equipment, food supplies needed after break-in at Karoo community centre

13 November 2019 12:44 PM

Grassroot Hope in South Africa runs a number of life skills projects for the kids of Richmond. A robbery has 'cleaned them out'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191111-saldanha-arcelormittjpg

ArcelorMittal closure in Saldanha Bay a wake-up call - Cape Chamber of Commerce

13 November 2019 11:26 AM

Kieno Kammies speaks to Chamber executive director Sid Peimer and WC Premier Alan Winde about the economic setback for the region.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pre-school-reunion-after-rwcpng

[WATCH] Adorable class reunion as pre-schooler returns from #RWC2019

13 November 2019 10:56 AM

These little ones were ecstatic to see their classmate who surprised them after returning from the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180806taxis

We need proper stopping areas for passengers, says Taxi owner

13 November 2019 10:49 AM

Listen to this in-depth discussion on working conditions of the taxi industry and how lack of infrastructure affects road users.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hi-tech-paarl-braaipng

[WATCH] 'High-tek' braai 'made in Paarl' wows the internet

13 November 2019 10:14 AM

The internet is going wild over this braai and South Africans want to know where they can sign up for one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saa.jpg

We’ll shut you down! – unions to SAA ('overstaffed by any measure globally’)

13 November 2019 8:58 AM

The money-pit airline is fighting for its life. Bruce Whitfield interviews Theto Mahlakoana, a senior political reporter at EWN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] 'High-tek' braai 'made in Paarl' wows the internet

Local

White pupils at posh Kingswood College refer to black scholars as 'snoobab'

Local

We’ll shut you down! – unions to SAA ('overstaffed by any measure globally’)

Business Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Witness highlights changes instructed by Singh in procurement of locomotives

13 November 2019 2:53 PM

Cape Chamber of Commerce slams ArcelorMittal decision on Saldanha plant

13 November 2019 2:23 PM

Deputy PP candidate Lwazi Kubukeli says he’s anti-corruption champion

13 November 2019 2:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA