White pupils at posh Kingswood College refer to black scholars as 'snoobab'

Tensions are running high at Kingswood College – a posh school in Makhanda – after a social media post alleged that some white pupils used the term “snoobab” to refer to black pupils.

“Snoobab” is “baboons” spelt backwards.

The social media outcry follows after a white girl accused of making racist comments by another white girl was found not guilty.

… both girls were put through a disciplinary process in front of a legal expert – a highly qualified black woman – who was neutral to the school and very au fait with matters such as these… the chair found both girls not guilty… Colleen Vassiliou, College Head - Kingswood

Clement Manyathela interviewed Vassiliou.

This is completely unacceptable… it’s not a term only used at Kingswood. Some of the pupils didn’t know the meaning of the word… We are a microcosm of South Africa. This problem is bigger than just a Kingswood problem. Colleen Vassiliou, College Head - Kingswood

The relevant processes will unfold… The pupils voiced their concerns on social media… sharing their deep sadness, hurt and anger… Colleen Vassiliou, College Head - Kingswood

