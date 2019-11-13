Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is planning on mobilising Gauteng residents over e-tolls.

The federation is threatening to close toll roads if the government doesn't reach a consensus on scrapping e-tolls.

Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to Gauteng provincial chairperson Amos Monyela.

The government is zig-zagging on the issue of e-tolls and we are prepared to fight until the last drop of our atoms. That means until the e-tolls are scrapped. We are talking to Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and the taxi industry so that when we say we must go and close the roads, everyone is on board for the shutdown. Amos Monyela, Gauteng provincial chairperson - Cosatu

He says Cosatu is not worried about whether it gets the support from the African National Congress in Gauteng as it is the voters and motorist who have rejected the e-tolls.

If the ANC continues to zig-zag on the e-tolls, when we go to the polls, it will be punished. Amos Monyela, Gauteng provincial chairperson - Cosatu

Listen below to the full interview:

This article first appeared on 702 : 'If ANC continues to zig-zag on e-tolls it will be punished at polls'