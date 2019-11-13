Aunt of slain student Jesse Hess confirms murder suspect is close family member
There were reports on Wednesday of a police breakthrough in the double murder of University of the Western Cape (UWC) student Jesse Hess and her grandfather, Chris.
Speaking to CapeTalk's John Maytham, Jesse's aunt, Sandy Hess, has confirmed that the suspect arrested by police is a close family member.
RELATED: Emotional aunt of slain UWC student Jesse Hess calls for help to solve murder
The bodies of 19-year-old Jesse and her 85-year-old grandfather were discovered in their Parow flat on 30 August.
Hess says the breakthrough after months of dead ends came after police linked the suspect to the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Hanover Park on Monday.
He is very close. My aunt is his mom.Sandy Hess, Aunt of Jesse Hess
He used the same modus operandi and that's why they linked him to the case.Sandy Hess, Aunt of Jesse Hess
Hess says at the time of the double murders the family had understood the perpetrator must be known to the family as there had been no sign of forced entry, but had no idea it would be "so close to home".
She describes the news as "a heavy blow", saying there had been no tell-tale source of conflict among family members who have always been very close.
We were constantly in fear because we didn't know who it was and is the person going to come back. Hopefully tonight I'll get some sleep.Sandy Hess, Aunt of Jesse Hess
We're coping, that's all I can say. We're on autopilot.Sandy Hess, Aunt of Jesse Hess
Listen to the sobering conversation on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
Be prepared to pay for parking in more areas of Cape Town
The city wants your comment on its new parking proposals. The public participation process closes on 13 December.Read More
'SAA might be meeting with unions again in next 24 hours'
EWN's Babalo Ndenze reports on SAA management's appearance before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts.Read More
CT country club caught in the middle over complaints about 'noisy' peacocks
The Clovelly Country Club responds to an online petition claiming it's set to 'manage' the loud birds disturbing some residents.Read More
School placement fees: a blanket 'no refunds' policy is illegal
Wendy Knowler follows up on case studies where parents were told deposits were unrefundable after withdrawing their applications.Read More
Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh a no-show at Saica disciplinary hearing
Singh faces 18 charges of misconduct at SOE's Eskom and Transnet. EWN's Theto Mahlakoana reports from the Saica hearing.Read More
White pupils at posh Kingswood College refer to black scholars as 'snoobab'
"This problem is bigger than just a Kingswood problem. The relevant processes will unfold," says College Head Colleen Vassiliou.Read More
KZN premier visits tornado-hit region, promises government support for families
Cogta MEC spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila says departments will assist the ravaged area after a tornado left 2 dead and many injured.Read More
Amcu postpones signing of wage deals with platinum producers
Mining MX contributor Ed Stoddard says the union has said via social media that they are still ironing some issues.Read More
Equipment, food supplies needed after break-in at Karoo community centre
Grassroot Hope in South Africa runs a number of life skills projects for the kids of Richmond. A robbery has 'cleaned them out'.Read More
ArcelorMittal closure in Saldanha Bay a wake-up call - Cape Chamber of Commerce
Kieno Kammies speaks to Chamber executive director Sid Peimer and WC Premier Alan Winde about the economic setback for the region.Read More