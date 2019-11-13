Africa Investment Forum secures deals worth $40.1bn
The Africa Investment Forum held in Sandton came to an end on Wednesday. There were 56 boardroom deals valued at $67.6 billion tabled - a 44% increase from last year.
According to Africa Development Bank, 52 deals worth $40.1 billion secured investor interest compared with $37.8 billion dollars last year.
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane told Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive that the investments have increased, compared to last year.
Last year we came to $37.8 billion, this year we came to $40.1 billion. Six hundred million dollars went to Ghana for its cocoa industry.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
For South Africa, there is a company called IDF, fund managers that had gone into an agreement with another one from Nigeria called Alithea. These are women fund managers who have brought $58 million supposed to go to women businesses in the Sadc as well as the West African region.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen below for more...
This article first appeared on 702 : Africa Investment Forum secures deals worth $40.1bn
More from Business
TikTok - the best free interactive social video creator
Just because it is free does not mean there is no cost thoughRead More
'SAA might be meeting with unions again in next 24 hours'
EWN's Babalo Ndenze reports on SAA management's appearance before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts.Read More
Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh a no-show at Saica disciplinary hearing
Singh faces 18 charges of misconduct at SOE's Eskom and Transnet. EWN's Theto Mahlakoana reports from the Saica hearing.Read More
Amcu postpones signing of wage deals with platinum producers
Mining MX contributor Ed Stoddard says the union has said via social media that they are still ironing some issues.Read More
ArcelorMittal closure in Saldanha Bay a wake-up call - Cape Chamber of Commerce
Kieno Kammies speaks to Chamber executive director Sid Peimer and WC Premier Alan Winde about the economic setback for the region.Read More
Vintage car auction set to blow enthusiasts’ minds (and collectors’ budgets!)
There'll be Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, Jaguars, MGs and other great brands. There’s even a Ferrari like Tom Selleck's from the 1980s.Read More
We need proper stopping areas for passengers, says Taxi owner
Listen to this in-depth discussion on working conditions of the taxi industry and how lack of infrastructure affects road users.Read More
We’ll shut you down! – unions to SAA ('overstaffed by any measure globally’)
The money-pit airline is fighting for its life. Bruce Whitfield interviews Theto Mahlakoana, a senior political reporter at EWN.Read More
'South Africans have to show greater respect for our farmers'
“I spent a year travelling 100 000 km [crisscrossing SA researching farmers]. It changed my perspective,” says author Ivor Price.Read More
Unions and SAA at loggerheads over planned restructuring process
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola and SAA interim chief financial officer Deon Fredericks discuss looming retrenchments.Read More