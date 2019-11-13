Africa Investment Forum secures deals worth $40.1bn

The Africa Investment Forum held in Sandton came to an end on Wednesday. There were 56 boardroom deals valued at $67.6 billion tabled - a 44% increase from last year.

According to Africa Development Bank, 52 deals worth $40.1 billion secured investor interest compared with $37.8 billion dollars last year.

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane told Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive that the investments have increased, compared to last year.

Last year we came to $37.8 billion, this year we came to $40.1 billion. Six hundred million dollars went to Ghana for its cocoa industry. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

For South Africa, there is a company called IDF, fund managers that had gone into an agreement with another one from Nigeria called Alithea. These are women fund managers who have brought $58 million supposed to go to women businesses in the Sadc as well as the West African region. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

