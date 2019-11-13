CT country club caught in the middle over complaints about 'noisy' peacocks

Let's face it, peacocks are loud birds, but then so again are the more common hadedas, the scourge of noise-sensitive Capetonians.

There's a storm brewing over the issue of peacocks in the scenic suburb of Clovelly tucked away behind the Kalk Bay mountain slopes, specifically on the pristine greens of the local Country Club.

A group of "concerned residents" has complained about the noise made by the resident flock.

An online petition to "save" the majestic birds has 1,975 signatories and counting. It reads:

"It has been brought to our attention that there is intention to have the resident peacocks 'managed', which often means senselessly killed, because a few households don’t like the fact that the birds, like every other species, call at night or in the mornings and behave according to their nature."

It seems _this _group is jumping the gun however - the Country Club has no intention of taking any action against the offending birds.

John Maytham speaks to manager Paul Stoner, who says the Clovelly peacocks have a long history in the neighbourhood.

The peafowls were introduced to the Clovelly neighbourhood by a resident who lived alongside the course a number of years ago. They had a breeding pair which was kindly left by them when they left Clovelly. Paul Stoner, Manager - Clovelly Country Club

Over the years that has developed into the flock we have here currently. Paul Stoner, Manager - Clovelly Country Club

Stoner says the peacocks react to noise and are themselves hypersensitive at the moment as it is breeding season.

He seems to think it's a case of live and let live.

We're alive to the concerns of the residents but we are not animal control experts. Paul Stoner, Manager - Clovelly Country Club

We have no qualms with these peacocks. This is their home. Paul Stoner, Manager - Clovelly Country Club

For more on the issue apparently dividing Clovelly, take a listen: