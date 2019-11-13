Be prepared to pay for parking in more areas of Cape Town
Capetonians could soon be paying for parking in more parts of the city.
Areas which already have paid-for parking could also start changing the charged period from 30 to 15 minutes.
Changes have been requested by the communities concerned says Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee (Mayco) member for Transport.
These include Muizenberg, Camps Bay, Durbanville, De Waterkant and Kenilworth.
The request by places like Muizenberg and Camps Bay is from the community to have parking managed because they are not coping or they're having problems with the current system which is illegal car guards.Felicity Purchase, Mayco member for Transport - City of Cape Town
They want it to be managed by the City properly to eradicate the problem of the illegal car guards extorting and intimidating people.Felicity Purchase, Mayco member for Transport - City of Cape Town
The public has the chance to comment until 13 December.
Purchase says a description of the affected areas is available on the city's website.
Let's have a look at what everybody wants and see how we can find the appropriate compromise.Felicity Purchase, Mayco member for Transport - City of Cape Town
Find out more by listening to the conversation in the audio below:
More from Local
'SAA might be meeting with unions again in next 24 hours'
EWN's Babalo Ndenze reports on SAA management's appearance before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts.Read More
CT country club caught in the middle over complaints about 'noisy' peacocks
The Clovelly Country Club responds to an online petition claiming it's set to 'manage' the loud birds disturbing some residents.Read More
School placement fees: a blanket 'no refunds' policy is illegal
Wendy Knowler follows up on case studies where parents were told deposits were unrefundable after withdrawing their applications.Read More
Aunt of slain student Jesse Hess confirms murder suspect is close family member
Sandy Hess says police made a breakthrough in the double murder case after linking suspect to rape of 16-year-old on Monday.Read More
Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh a no-show at Saica disciplinary hearing
Singh faces 18 charges of misconduct at SOE's Eskom and Transnet. EWN's Theto Mahlakoana reports from the Saica hearing.Read More
White pupils at posh Kingswood College refer to black scholars as 'snoobab'
"This problem is bigger than just a Kingswood problem. The relevant processes will unfold," says College Head Colleen Vassiliou.Read More
KZN premier visits tornado-hit region, promises government support for families
Cogta MEC spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila says departments will assist the ravaged area after a tornado left 2 dead and many injured.Read More
Amcu postpones signing of wage deals with platinum producers
Mining MX contributor Ed Stoddard says the union has said via social media that they are still ironing some issues.Read More
Equipment, food supplies needed after break-in at Karoo community centre
Grassroot Hope in South Africa runs a number of life skills projects for the kids of Richmond. A robbery has 'cleaned them out'.Read More
ArcelorMittal closure in Saldanha Bay a wake-up call - Cape Chamber of Commerce
Kieno Kammies speaks to Chamber executive director Sid Peimer and WC Premier Alan Winde about the economic setback for the region.Read More