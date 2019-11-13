Be prepared to pay for parking in more areas of Cape Town

Capetonians could soon be paying for parking in more parts of the city.

Areas which already have paid-for parking could also start changing the charged period from 30 to 15 minutes.

Changes have been requested by the communities concerned says Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee (Mayco) member for Transport.

These include Muizenberg, Camps Bay, Durbanville, De Waterkant and Kenilworth.

The request by places like Muizenberg and Camps Bay is from the community to have parking managed because they are not coping or they're having problems with the current system which is illegal car guards. Felicity Purchase, Mayco member for Transport - City of Cape Town

They want it to be managed by the City properly to eradicate the problem of the illegal car guards extorting and intimidating people. Felicity Purchase, Mayco member for Transport - City of Cape Town

The public has the chance to comment until 13 December.

Purchase says a description of the affected areas is available on the city's website.

Let's have a look at what everybody wants and see how we can find the appropriate compromise. Felicity Purchase, Mayco member for Transport - City of Cape Town

Find out more by listening to the conversation in the audio below: