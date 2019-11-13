'SAA might be meeting with unions again in next 24 hours'

South African Airways (SAA) management had to account on Wednesday for why the national carrier has not tabled its financial statements for 2018/19.

EWN's Babalo Ndenze reports that this appearance before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) was dominated by trade unions' warning they'll shut the airline down if it continues with its turnaround plan.

This involves saving R700m by retrenching 944 workers.

The acting chief executive officer told the committee that in terms of the strike, it's really linked to the salary increase demands of the pilots, a legally entitled increase. Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter

He added that they might reach a point where they should start talking about salary freezes and salary cuts, that's how bad the situation is. Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter

Ndenze says despite the unions' announcement of an impending strike, it seems they might be engaging in more discussions with SAA management "very soon".

It looks like SAA management might be sitting again very soon with them, within the next 24 hours, with the unions, to get to the bottom of the matter. Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter

Scopa instructed the national carrier to provide it with key documents before another next meeting later this month.

