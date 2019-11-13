'SAA might be meeting with unions again in next 24 hours'
South African Airways (SAA) management had to account on Wednesday for why the national carrier has not tabled its financial statements for 2018/19.
EWN's Babalo Ndenze reports that this appearance before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) was dominated by trade unions' warning they'll shut the airline down if it continues with its turnaround plan.
This involves saving R700m by retrenching 944 workers.
RELATED: We’ll shut you down! – unions to SAA ('overstaffed by any measure globally’)
The acting chief executive officer told the committee that in terms of the strike, it's really linked to the salary increase demands of the pilots, a legally entitled increase.Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter
He added that they might reach a point where they should start talking about salary freezes and salary cuts, that's how bad the situation is.Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter
Ndenze says despite the unions' announcement of an impending strike, it seems they might be engaging in more discussions with SAA management "very soon".
It looks like SAA management might be sitting again very soon with them, within the next 24 hours, with the unions, to get to the bottom of the matter.Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter
Scopa instructed the national carrier to provide it with key documents before another next meeting later this month.
Click on the link below to listen to the conversation:
More from Business
TikTok - the best free interactive social video creator
Just because it is free does not mean there is no cost thoughRead More
Africa Investment Forum secures deals worth $40.1bn
There were 56 boardroom deals valued at $67.6 billion tabled - a 44% increase from last year.Read More
Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh a no-show at Saica disciplinary hearing
Singh faces 18 charges of misconduct at SOE's Eskom and Transnet. EWN's Theto Mahlakoana reports from the Saica hearing.Read More
Amcu postpones signing of wage deals with platinum producers
Mining MX contributor Ed Stoddard says the union has said via social media that they are still ironing some issues.Read More
ArcelorMittal closure in Saldanha Bay a wake-up call - Cape Chamber of Commerce
Kieno Kammies speaks to Chamber executive director Sid Peimer and WC Premier Alan Winde about the economic setback for the region.Read More
Vintage car auction set to blow enthusiasts’ minds (and collectors’ budgets!)
There'll be Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, Jaguars, MGs and other great brands. There’s even a Ferrari like Tom Selleck's from the 1980s.Read More
We need proper stopping areas for passengers, says Taxi owner
Listen to this in-depth discussion on working conditions of the taxi industry and how lack of infrastructure affects road users.Read More
We’ll shut you down! – unions to SAA ('overstaffed by any measure globally’)
The money-pit airline is fighting for its life. Bruce Whitfield interviews Theto Mahlakoana, a senior political reporter at EWN.Read More
'South Africans have to show greater respect for our farmers'
“I spent a year travelling 100 000 km [crisscrossing SA researching farmers]. It changed my perspective,” says author Ivor Price.Read More
Unions and SAA at loggerheads over planned restructuring process
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola and SAA interim chief financial officer Deon Fredericks discuss looming retrenchments.Read More
More from Local
Be prepared to pay for parking in more areas of Cape Town
The city wants your comment on its new parking proposals. The public participation process closes on 13 December.Read More
CT country club caught in the middle over complaints about 'noisy' peacocks
The Clovelly Country Club responds to an online petition claiming it's set to 'manage' the loud birds disturbing some residents.Read More
School placement fees: a blanket 'no refunds' policy is illegal
Wendy Knowler follows up on case studies where parents were told deposits were unrefundable after withdrawing their applications.Read More
Aunt of slain student Jesse Hess confirms murder suspect is close family member
Sandy Hess says police made a breakthrough in the double murder case after linking suspect to rape of 16-year-old on Monday.Read More
Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh a no-show at Saica disciplinary hearing
Singh faces 18 charges of misconduct at SOE's Eskom and Transnet. EWN's Theto Mahlakoana reports from the Saica hearing.Read More
White pupils at posh Kingswood College refer to black scholars as 'snoobab'
"This problem is bigger than just a Kingswood problem. The relevant processes will unfold," says College Head Colleen Vassiliou.Read More
KZN premier visits tornado-hit region, promises government support for families
Cogta MEC spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila says departments will assist the ravaged area after a tornado left 2 dead and many injured.Read More
Amcu postpones signing of wage deals with platinum producers
Mining MX contributor Ed Stoddard says the union has said via social media that they are still ironing some issues.Read More
Equipment, food supplies needed after break-in at Karoo community centre
Grassroot Hope in South Africa runs a number of life skills projects for the kids of Richmond. A robbery has 'cleaned them out'.Read More
ArcelorMittal closure in Saldanha Bay a wake-up call - Cape Chamber of Commerce
Kieno Kammies speaks to Chamber executive director Sid Peimer and WC Premier Alan Winde about the economic setback for the region.Read More