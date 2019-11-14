SAA: Only obliged to inform unions of retrenchments via letter, which we did

The South African Airways (SAA) has cancelled all domestic and international flights for Friday and Saturday due to a strike planned by unions.

Numsa and the SA Cabin Crew Association served the airline with a strike notice following its announcement to retrench 900 workers.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, SAA acting chief financial officer, Deon Fredericks says it will refund all affected customers.

However, SA Express, Mango and SA Airlink will not be affected by the cancellations.

We will make refunds and our contact centres are available for passengers to contact and make alternative arrangements. Deon Fredericks, Acting Chief Financial Officer - South African Airways

We need to make sure that we preserve the cash that we have and this strike will and has already negatively impacted any forward bookings. Deon Fredericks, Acting Chief Financial Officer - South African Airways

It will also affect our risk assessment by different corporations. Some corporations are already not flying with SAA saying it is a risk and this situation just escalates it. Deon Fredericks, Acting Chief Financial Officer - South African Airways

Fredericks says the unions did not arrive for a meeting on the 11 November and they resorted to sending them a letter notifying them of the planned retrenchments.

RELATED: Union says not consulted over SAA retrenchments, threatens shutdown

There is actually no requirement for the meeting because the first part of the process is that you need to inform them and give them a notice which we have done through a letter. Deon Fredericks, Acting Chief Financial Officer - South African Airways

Our labour relations called each of the unions and informed them that we have sent them a letter of notice to inform them about the process. Deon Fredericks, Acting Chief Financial Officer - South African Airways

RELATED: 'SAA might be meeting with unions again in next 24 hours'

South African Airways operations affected by industrial action. South African Airways (SAA) has cancelled all domestic, regional and international flights for Friday 15 November and Saturday 16 November (THREAD) — SAA - South Africa (@flysaa) November 13, 2019

Only SAA operated flights will be affected. All flights operated on partner airlines, including SA Express, Mango, SA Airlink and all codeshare partners, will not be affected.

Only the following international flights would be operating: pic.twitter.com/dSivgaZb4i — SAA - South Africa (@flysaa) November 13, 2019

Listen to the full interview below...