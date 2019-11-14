'It's a foregone conclusion that House of Representatives will impeach Trump'
Public hearings into whether US President Donald should be impeached began on Wednesday.
The impeachment inquiry was triggered by his request that Ukraine investigates his political opponent Joe Biden. Trump opponents believe it was an attempt to boost his chances of re-election in 2020.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, New York Times political reporter Reid Epstein says there wasn't really any new evidence at the hearing.
Top diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor and deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs, George Kent were the first to testify.
RELATED: Televised Trump impeachment hearings to begin with key testimonies this week
The only new thing that came out of these hours of testimony was Mr Taylor saying he had heard about a conversation where the president was on the phone where he was asking about the investigations of Mr Biden.Reid Epstein, Politics reporter - New York Times
That came out in the first few minutes of the hearing and after that, it was a recitation of things that we learned from a transcript of their depositions.Reid Epstein, Politics reporter - New York Times
Epstein says the witnesses were pre-interview and the transcripts have been circulated.
The expectation is not necessarily that we will see new bombshells each day from these witnesses, they were pre-interviewed and the transcripts have been circulated.Reid Epstein, Politics reporter - New York Times
The chief goal of the Democratic lawmakers is to tick off just a handful of Republicans to vote with them when the impeachment vote is held later this year.Reid Epstein, Politics reporter - New York Times
It is almost a foregone conclusion that the house of representatives will impeach Trump. It is just a matter of what the vote will be.Reid Epstein, Politics reporter - New York Times
Listen to the full interview below...
