'Unions are making a mistake. SAA is dying. It’s not Eskom – we don’t need it'

This is an airline fighting for its life… Passenger for passenger, SAA is - by any measure around the world – overstaffed… Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

South African Airways (SAA) has cancelled all flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

Numsa and the SA Cabin Crew Association will start striking on Friday to protest their unhappiness about SAA’s restructuring plans to keep it going.

The cash strapped airline has cost longsuffering taxpayers R28 billion in 13 years.

The strike will see the airline burn through R52 million per day.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Guy Leitch, Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.

SAA is right. A small thing can push it over the edge. It’s on its knees, cap in hand, looking for R2 billion this month… Tito Mboweni has been hinting darkly that he wants to get rid of it. The unions are making a mistake here… Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

This is the 10th loss. Maybe it’s time to draw a line in the sand. The unions are on shaky ground… Perhaps this is the opportunity Government sought to rid itself of this burden. Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

This could well be the end of SAA… it is surviving purely on goodwill, burning through R2 billion a year… the Ministers are looking for an excuse to move against these SOEs which have cost them so much for so long. The unions should be very careful here… they could find themselves completely without jobs. Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

The whole airline is such a snake pit; I think entrenched interests have their knives out for the board… Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

