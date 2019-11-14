Police officer gunned down outside home in Bishop Lavis

A police colonel has been shot dead outside his home in Bishop Lavis.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa says reports from the scene indicate that the officer had just stepped into his vehicle at about 6:30 am when an unknown gunman "appeared from nowhere" in a vehicle and opened fire.

He died unfortunately at the scene. That is the sad news we are dealing with today. Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Spokesperson - SAPS Western Cape

Potelwa says the officer was attached to a "flash unit" which deals with liquor outlets, the licensing of firearms and secondhand goods.

We're looking into all possibilities. That would include that this shooting could have been linked to the work that the member was doing Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Spokesperson - SAPS Western Cape

No arrests have been made yet. Our crime scene experts are on the scene, the body is still on the scene. Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Spokesperson - SAPS Western Cape

Listen to the update in the audio below: