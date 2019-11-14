Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:32
Bullying in the workplace
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Levandri Pillay - Clinical Psychologist
Tomorrow at 11:32
Busy bees making themselves at home in your home
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Melissa Harris
No Items to show
Police officer gunned down outside home in Bishop Lavis Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa says investigators are combing the scene of the killing. 14 November 2019 10:42 AM
Police officer gunned down outside home in Bishop Lavis

14 November 2019 10:42 AM
by
Tags:
Bishop Lavis
Cape Town SAPS
police officer shooting
Brigadier Novela Potelwa
Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa says investigators are combing the scene of the killing.

A police colonel has been shot dead outside his home in Bishop Lavis.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa says reports from the scene indicate that the officer had just stepped into his vehicle at about 6:30 am when an unknown gunman "appeared from nowhere" in a vehicle and opened fire.

He died unfortunately at the scene. That is the sad news we are dealing with today.

Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Spokesperson - SAPS Western Cape

Potelwa says the officer was attached to a "flash unit" which deals with liquor outlets, the licensing of firearms and secondhand goods.

We're looking into all possibilities. That would include that this shooting could have been linked to the work that the member was doing

Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Spokesperson - SAPS Western Cape

No arrests have been made yet. Our crime scene experts are on the scene, the body is still on the scene.

Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Spokesperson - SAPS Western Cape

Listen to the update in the audio below:


