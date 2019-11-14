Can’t find your phone? Drop everything – thieves can get into your banking app!
If ever you lose your phone, or someone steals it, drop everything and contact your bank without hesitation – criminals can raid your account, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
iPhone users seem especially vulnerable.
Photo by Tyler Lastovich from Pexels
Thieves can get into your banking app through the otherwise useful “Find my iPhone” app Knowler told Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.
Knowler discussed a few case studies recently of people who had their iPhones stolen, then found that their bank accounts have been cleaned out using the banking app.
She explained how criminals may be accessing banking apps of the phones they steal.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Can’t find your phone? Drop everything – thieves can get into your banking app!
