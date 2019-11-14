Can’t find your phone? Drop everything – thieves can get into your banking app!

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:05
Prominent parents - Meet the parents of Good Luck's Jules
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nick Harding
Marcelle Harding
Today at 11:32
Bullying in the workplace
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Levandri Pillay - Clinical Psychologist
Tomorrow at 11:32
Busy bees making themselves at home in your home
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Melissa Harris
No Items to show
Up Next: The Xolani Gwala Show
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
England legend Jeremy Guscott blasted for calls to change rugby substitution law Stormers coach John Dobson has slammed Jeremy Guscott's proposal as a preposterous idea which could never work for the sport. 12 November 2019 6:03 PM
Hout Bay SUP surf star Khara Doyle to represent SA at world champs Khara Doyle is among the top females in the sport and will be representing South Africa at the SUP world championships this month. 12 November 2019 2:55 PM
CapeTalk's Melanie Rice caught off guard as her kids describe Bok tour on air Melanie's husband sneaked the kids to the Grand Parade to watch the Bok Trophy Tour, and mum didn't know they were missing school. 11 November 2019 3:00 PM
View all Sport
'Unions are making a mistake. SAA is dying. It’s not Eskom – we don’t need it' SAA is on its knees, cap in hand, asking taxpayers for R2 billion this month. Unions must be careful, warns Guy Leitch (SA Flyer). 14 November 2019 9:02 AM
'If ANC continues to zig-zag on e-tolls it will be punished at polls' Cosatu Gauteng provincial chairperson Amos Monyela says the federation is mobilising motorists to fight against the scheme. 13 November 2019 2:05 PM
KZN premier visits tornado-hit region, promises government support for families Cogta MEC spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila says departments will assist the ravaged area after a tornado left 2 dead and many injured. 13 November 2019 1:16 PM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Police officer gunned down outside home in Bishop Lavis Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa says investigators are combing the scene of the killing. 14 November 2019 10:42 AM
'Unions are making a mistake. SAA is dying. It’s not Eskom – we don’t need it' SAA is on its knees, cap in hand, asking taxpayers for R2 billion this month. Unions must be careful, warns Guy Leitch (SA Flyer). 14 November 2019 9:02 AM
SAA: Only obliged to inform unions of retrenchments via letter, which we did SAA acting CFO Deon Fredericks says arrangements will be made for customers affected by cancelled flights due to strike. 14 November 2019 8:07 AM
View all Local
Can’t find your phone? Drop everything – thieves can get into your banking app! Did someone steal your phone? Contact your bank without hesitation warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 14 November 2019 10:55 AM
CT country club caught in the middle over complaints about 'noisy' peacocks The Clovelly Country Club responds to an online petition claiming it's set to 'manage' the loud birds disturbing some residents. 13 November 2019 5:25 PM
Vintage car auction set to blow enthusiasts’ minds (and collectors’ budgets!) There'll be Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, Jaguars, MGs and other great brands. There’s even a Ferrari like Tom Selleck's from the 1980s. 13 November 2019 11:14 AM
View all Lifestyle
Can’t find your phone? Drop everything – thieves can get into your banking app! Did someone steal your phone? Contact your bank without hesitation warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 14 November 2019 10:55 AM
'Unions are making a mistake. SAA is dying. It’s not Eskom – we don’t need it' SAA is on its knees, cap in hand, asking taxpayers for R2 billion this month. Unions must be careful, warns Guy Leitch (SA Flyer). 14 November 2019 9:02 AM
SAA: Only obliged to inform unions of retrenchments via letter, which we did SAA acting CFO Deon Fredericks says arrangements will be made for customers affected by cancelled flights due to strike. 14 November 2019 8:07 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Can’t find your phone? Drop everything – thieves can get into your banking app!

14 November 2019 10:55 AM
by
Tags:
Crime
IPhone
Banking
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
stolen phones
banking app
consumer journalist
lost phone
Did someone steal your phone? Contact your bank without hesitation warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

If ever you lose your phone, or someone steals it, drop everything and contact your bank without hesitation – criminals can raid your account, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

iPhone users seem especially vulnerable.

Photo by Tyler Lastovich from Pexels

Thieves can get into your banking app through the otherwise useful “Find my iPhone” app Knowler told Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

Knowler discussed a few case studies recently of people who had their iPhones stolen, then found that their bank accounts have been cleaned out using the banking app.

She explained how criminals may be accessing banking apps of the phones they steal.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Can’t find your phone? Drop everything – thieves can get into your banking app!


14 November 2019 10:55 AM
by
Tags:
Crime
IPhone
Banking
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
stolen phones
banking app
consumer journalist
lost phone

More from ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

sleeping-on-couch-apartment-rented-property-pexels-photo-269141jpeg

Everything you need to know about "fair wear and tear" on rented property

7 November 2019 10:30 AM

Property attorney Marlon Shevelew provides a comprehensive explanation of what constitutes “fair wear and tear” in lease agreements.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oops mistake

If you make a mistake when transferring money (EFT) you don’t get it back easily

31 October 2019 1:13 PM

Made a mistake when paying by EFT? You're going to battle to get your money back, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Visa

Travelling overseas? It’s becoming vital to get 'visa denial insurance'

24 October 2019 1:55 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explains how to get reimbursed if you can’t travel after a failed visa application.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cards

Are 'tap and go' cards safe? Maybe, suggests this case involving Standard Bank

18 October 2019 10:23 AM

Handsfree pickpocketing is a myth, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. But risks remain, suggests a case she took on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car-poolingjpg

Third-party car insurance cover and why it's sometimes just not worth it

16 October 2019 3:46 PM

Consumer journo Wendy Knowler explains why it can be better to claim on your own car insurance after an accident.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Audi

Used-car buyer? Save yourself a world of pain by asking this one question

10 October 2019 2:57 PM

Wendy Knowler says dealerships don’t do much to explain how you may unknowingly void your warranty and service/maintenance plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debit card

Paying with a debit card? Don’t expect a refund on it when returning items

7 October 2019 2:20 PM

Merchants are not allowed to process refunds on debit cards, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Contract

Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how…

3 October 2019 2:03 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car-crashjpg

Claimed a few times of late? Consider another insurer before they dump you

26 September 2019 11:55 AM

It’s best to jump before you are pushed. It’s "catastrophic" if that happens, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

genderjpg

[LISTEN] Why 'gendered' products might not be as ridiculous as they seem

25 September 2019 5:30 PM

A new study claims using products which are overtly masculine or feminine increases your desirability to the opposite sex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Oops mistake

If you make a mistake when transferring money (EFT) you don’t get it back easily

31 October 2019 1:13 PM

Made a mistake when paying by EFT? You're going to battle to get your money back, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Visa

Travelling overseas? It’s becoming vital to get 'visa denial insurance'

24 October 2019 1:55 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explains how to get reimbursed if you can’t travel after a failed visa application.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cards

Are 'tap and go' cards safe? Maybe, suggests this case involving Standard Bank

18 October 2019 10:23 AM

Handsfree pickpocketing is a myth, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. But risks remain, suggests a case she took on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Audi

Used-car buyer? Save yourself a world of pain by asking this one question

10 October 2019 2:57 PM

Wendy Knowler says dealerships don’t do much to explain how you may unknowingly void your warranty and service/maintenance plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debit card

Paying with a debit card? Don’t expect a refund on it when returning items

7 October 2019 2:20 PM

Merchants are not allowed to process refunds on debit cards, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Contract

Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how…

3 October 2019 2:03 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car-crashjpg

Claimed a few times of late? Consider another insurer before they dump you

26 September 2019 11:55 AM

It’s best to jump before you are pushed. It’s "catastrophic" if that happens, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Writer's hands typing on laptop

Got a serious complaint? Here's the best way to get your email read

23 September 2019 2:58 PM

Here are the distinct characteristics of an email that no one can ignore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Volkswagen VW

How to buy a new car even if you don’t really have enough money for it

19 September 2019 2:26 PM

South Africans are increasingly buying cars they can’t afford using balloon payments, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

happy-old-man-reusablejpg

69% of credit card fraud victims are old and alienated by technology

19 September 2019 11:57 AM

Most people who fell prey to credit card fraud in the first three months of 2019 were old, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Oops mistake

If you make a mistake when transferring money (EFT) you don’t get it back easily

31 October 2019 1:13 PM

Made a mistake when paying by EFT? You're going to battle to get your money back, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Visa

Travelling overseas? It’s becoming vital to get 'visa denial insurance'

24 October 2019 1:55 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explains how to get reimbursed if you can’t travel after a failed visa application.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cards

Are 'tap and go' cards safe? Maybe, suggests this case involving Standard Bank

18 October 2019 10:23 AM

Handsfree pickpocketing is a myth, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. But risks remain, suggests a case she took on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Audi

Used-car buyer? Save yourself a world of pain by asking this one question

10 October 2019 2:57 PM

Wendy Knowler says dealerships don’t do much to explain how you may unknowingly void your warranty and service/maintenance plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debit card

Paying with a debit card? Don’t expect a refund on it when returning items

7 October 2019 2:20 PM

Merchants are not allowed to process refunds on debit cards, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Contract

Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how…

3 October 2019 2:03 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car-crashjpg

Claimed a few times of late? Consider another insurer before they dump you

26 September 2019 11:55 AM

It’s best to jump before you are pushed. It’s "catastrophic" if that happens, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Volkswagen VW

How to buy a new car even if you don’t really have enough money for it

19 September 2019 2:26 PM

South Africans are increasingly buying cars they can’t afford using balloon payments, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

happy-old-man-reusablejpg

69% of credit card fraud victims are old and alienated by technology

19 September 2019 11:57 AM

Most people who fell prey to credit card fraud in the first three months of 2019 were old, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Phishing fraud scam cybersecurity hacking

Beware the 'email invoice hacking scam'! – Wendy Knowler (consumer journalist)

9 September 2019 2:28 PM

If you ever send an invoice (or pay after receiving one); you may want to check this out. Especially property buyers and sellers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SAA: Only obliged to inform unions of retrenchments via letter, which we did

Local Business

Aunt of slain student Jesse Hess confirms murder suspect is close family member

Local

[WATCH] 'High-tek' braai 'made in Paarl' wows the internet

Local

EWN Highlights

AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Sigcawu has died

14 November 2019 10:43 AM

Agrizzi: Watson family's criminal case won't stop my revelations

14 November 2019 10:35 AM

Numsa says SAA made late offer to avert to strike

14 November 2019 10:23 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA