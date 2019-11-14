The Duchess - the story behind the world’s first non-alcoholic gin & tonic

Proudly South African “The Duchess” is the world’s first alcohol-free gin and tonic.

Launched in 2016, The Duchess has won numerous awards and successfully broke into the UK, Belgium and the Scandinavian countries.

Researchers from the UCT Graduate School of Business produced a case study looking into its remarkable success.

Entitled “Drink The Duchess: Marketing Challenges and Opportunities Encountered when SMEs Internationalise” – it won first prize at the 25th CEEMAN & Emerald Case Writing Competition.

The Duchess is the creation of Johannes le Roux, a Cape Town-native with a marketing background.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed le Roux for his weekly “ShapeShifter” feature.

