The Duchess - the story behind the world’s first non-alcoholic gin & tonic
Proudly South African “The Duchess” is the world’s first alcohol-free gin and tonic.
Launched in 2016, The Duchess has won numerous awards and successfully broke into the UK, Belgium and the Scandinavian countries.
Researchers from the UCT Graduate School of Business produced a case study looking into its remarkable success.
Entitled “Drink The Duchess: Marketing Challenges and Opportunities Encountered when SMEs Internationalise” – it won first prize at the 25th CEEMAN & Emerald Case Writing Competition.
The Duchess is the creation of Johannes le Roux, a Cape Town-native with a marketing background.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed le Roux for his weekly “ShapeShifter” feature.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:
More from ShapeShifter
Still young(ish)? Entry-level jobs available on Lulaway’s employment platform
Lulaway has placed 30 000 young South Africans in jobs since 2011. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Jake Willis.Read More
38 deals, not one failure! – Bruce Whitfield on black-owned Pape Fund Managers
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Zuko Kubukeli, CEO at Pape Fund Managers.Read More
Need a loan to grow your small business? There’s a pot of money waiting
Spartan SME Finance provides finance for small businesses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Kumaran Padayachee.Read More
Grade-4s in SA don’t understand what they’re ‘reading’. Enter Click Foundation…
Nicola Harris (founder, Click Foundation) on her mission to radically transform educational outcomes of disadvantaged learners.Read More
Pieter de Villiers is (yet another) South African taking Silicon Valley by storm
He’s the co-founder of Clickatell, global leaders in application-to-person mobile messaging and mobile transactional services.Read More
Meet Fred Roed, founder of 'Heavy Chef' (SA’s most popular monthly tech event)
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of "The Heavy Chef Guide to Starting a Business in South Africa".Read More
Meet braai master Justin Bonello, a great South African with a heart of gold
Justin Bonello (of the show "Cooked") is the founder of Neighbourhood Farm. It employs unskilled community members to farm.Read More
Story of Van Loveren Vineyards and 'Four Cousins', SA's top-selling bottled wine
Bruce Whitfield interviews Phillip Retief, CEO at Van Loveren Vineyards, the origin of the SA's top-selling wine, "Four Cousins".Read More
(2017) Meet Johnny Clegg, a legend of legends on his final journey
[From the archives] Ray White interviewed Johnny Clegg on 27 September 2017 about his life and times and final journey.Read More
Adri Williams - Ubuntu personified - saved Khayelitsha Cookies and changed lives
Bruce Whitfield interviews Williams about her transformative business delivering quality cookies to hotels and Pick n Pay.Read More