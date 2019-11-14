Streaming issues? Report here
The Duchess - the story behind the world's first non-alcoholic gin & tonic

14 November 2019 12:08 PM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
The Duchess
non-alcoholic
gin
gin and tonic
Johannes le Roux
Launched in 2016, The Duchess has won numerous awards and successfully broke into the UK, Belgium and the Scandinavian countries.

Proudly South African “The Duchess” is the world’s first alcohol-free gin and tonic.

Launched in 2016, The Duchess has won numerous awards and successfully broke into the UK, Belgium and the Scandinavian countries.

Researchers from the UCT Graduate School of Business produced a case study looking into its remarkable success.

Entitled “Drink The Duchess: Marketing Challenges and Opportunities Encountered when SMEs Internationalise” – it won first prize at the 25th CEEMAN & Emerald Case Writing Competition.

The Duchess is the creation of Johannes le Roux, a Cape Town-native with a marketing background.

Image credit: https://drinktheduchess.com/

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed le Roux for his weekly “ShapeShifter” feature.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


