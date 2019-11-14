Pupils in tornado-hit KZN sent home, more severe storms expected

The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department on Thursday instructed schools to send all pupils not writing exams home, amid predictions of more bad weather.

The body of a seven-year-old boy believed to have been walking home from school was recovered in the Mfuli River on Wednesday.

The province has been battered by storms this week and the South African Weather Service warns that more heavy downpours and strong winds are expected.

Warning:14/11/2019 12h00 TO:14/11/2019 23h00 Severe Thunderstorms- With a possibility of strong damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours leading to flooding have been observed over parts of Uthukela DM, moving eastward's (KZN). — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 14, 2019

At least two people were reported killed and 20 injured in a severe thunderstorm which produced a tornado near New Hanover on Tuesday.

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu says the decision to send non-exam writing pupils home was taken for safety reasons.

He adds that if conditions warrant it, matric pupils writing exams will also have to leave.

The weather service advised us that today will also be severe around 12 o'clock or 1 o'clock. We had to err on the side of caution to say we cannot risk the lives of our learners. Kwazi Mshengu, KZN Education MEC

Mshengu says pupils will also stay home on Friday and the department will re-assess the situation next week.

