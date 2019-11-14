Statistics SA has released the inequality trends for South Africa which showed that females earned less than their male counterparts across all educational levels.

The report analyses and presents results of inequality measurements for household income and expenditure, assets, earnings, employment, education, health, access to basic services, and social mobility.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Statistician general Risenga Maluleka says all population groups were increasing in terms of internet access.

Females with no qualification earn 55% of what their male counterparts earn. Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SA

As the education levels increase females earn 70% of what their male counterparts are earning. Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SA

All over the country whether you are with education or with tertiary education, females earn about 70.4% of what the male counterparts are earning. Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SA

On average, females earned less than males across all educational levels. Females with no education and primary earned roughly 55% of what males in the same groups earned.



Read more here: https://t.co/6eiGZvMP7G#StatsSA #InequalityTrendsinSA @ARUA_ACEIR @SALDRU1 @AFD_en pic.twitter.com/f3VBlyJ9Q7 — Stats SA (@StatsSA) November 14, 2019

Maluleka adds that only 10% of black people have access to medical aid while 72% of the white population have access to medical aid.

Listen to the full interview below...

This article first appeared on 702 : Stats SA: Women earn 70% of what men get across all levels