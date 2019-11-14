Refugees face trespassing charges as sit-in continues outside UNHCR offices
A case of trespassing has been opened against refugees camping outside the offices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Pretoria.
This is according to Eyewitness News Africa correspondent, Jean-Jacques Cornish.
Demonstrators have staged a sit-in since October because they fear xenophobic violence in South Africa and have asked that the United Nations help them relocate to other countries.
The High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday handed down a ruling ordering officials to start drawing up a list of protesters legally in the country as refugees and asylum seekers.
The process will take place while protesters are interdicted from breaking by-laws against erecting shelters, cooking, washing or littering the pavement.
Cornish says the refugees have now occupied the offices parking lot.
I fear that the police are going to move in anytime. A case of trespassing has been opened. I am not sure exactly who laid the case but a charge has been laid.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa correspondent - EWN
We could see a forcible removal.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa correspondent - EWN
Click on the link below to hear more...
This article first appeared on 702 : Refugees face trespassing charges as sit-in continues outside UNHCR offices
More from Local
Invest in solar cells for CT school, with promise of good returns
Groote Schuur High School's Paige du Plessis explains how the solar power partner project with Sun Exchange actually works.Read More
What to do if you have a flight booked with SAA on Friday or Saturday
Spokesperson Tlali Tlali on strike-related cancellation of flights and whether fresh meeting with unions could change outlook.Read More
Zapiro 'honoured and overwhelmed' to receive France's top cultural award
Jonathan 'Zapiro' Shapiro joins Pippa Hudson on the Yellow Couch for an in-depth interview.Read More
Dis-Chem Foundation helps home for vulnerable boy children in Cape Town
Realistic Child and Youth Care Centre in Athlone receives a generous donation of a stove and gym equipment for the boys.Read More
Western Cape snake season: How to help a snake catcher help you
Reptile rescuers Tim Vorster and Shaun Macleod have some commonsense advice about what they need from you on a call-out.Read More
Contralesa 'shocked' by death of AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Sigcawu
It is understood that 51-year-old king was rushed to hospital earlier this week due to ill health.Read More
Phase two of Lesotho Highlands Water Project commences
Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says they are expecting water from the dam from 2024.Read More
'If SAA meets our demands, we will be more than happy to call off strike'
Sacca president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Anyiam Mugambi says the airline needs to come to the party to avert the protest.Read More
Pupils in tornado-hit KZN sent home, more severe storms expected
KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu says those pupils writing exams will also be sent home if conditions warrant it.Read More
Stats SA: Women earn 70% of what men get across all levels
Statistician general Risenga Maluleka gives a breakdown of the inequality report released on Thursday.Read More