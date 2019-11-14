The construction of phase 2 of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project has begun.

The new dam named Polihali will be downstream from the confluence of the Senqu (Orange) and Khubelu rivers.

Lesotho Highlands Water Project is a multi-phased project initiated to provide water for Gauteng province in South Africa and to generate hydro-electricity for Lesotho.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show, Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says he cannot put a timeframe on when they dam will be ready.

In the built environment it is tricky to put a date because anything can go wrong but we are looking somewhere between 2024 and 2026, probably 2026 being the outer year. Sputnik Ratau, Spokesperson - Department of Water and Sanitation

In the ultimate, the project will continue to give us 27% of what we normally have in the integrated Vaal River system that mainly supplies Gauteng and some parts of the Free State, North West and Mpumalanga. Sputnik Ratau, Spokesperson, Water and Sanitation

This article first appeared on 702 : Phase two of Lesotho Highlands Water Project commences