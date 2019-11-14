Phase two of Lesotho Highlands Water Project commences
The construction of phase 2 of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project has begun.
The new dam named Polihali will be downstream from the confluence of the Senqu (Orange) and Khubelu rivers.
Lesotho Highlands Water Project is a multi-phased project initiated to provide water for Gauteng province in South Africa and to generate hydro-electricity for Lesotho.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show, Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says he cannot put a timeframe on when they dam will be ready.
In the built environment it is tricky to put a date because anything can go wrong but we are looking somewhere between 2024 and 2026, probably 2026 being the outer year.Sputnik Ratau, Spokesperson - Department of Water and Sanitation
In the ultimate, the project will continue to give us 27% of what we normally have in the integrated Vaal River system that mainly supplies Gauteng and some parts of the Free State, North West and Mpumalanga.Sputnik Ratau, Spokesperson, Water and Sanitation
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : Phase two of Lesotho Highlands Water Project commences
More from Local
Invest in solar cells for CT school, with promise of good returns
Groote Schuur High School's Paige du Plessis explains how the solar power partner project with Sun Exchange actually works.Read More
What to do if you have a flight booked with SAA on Friday or Saturday
Spokesperson Tlali Tlali on strike-related cancellation of flights and whether fresh meeting with unions could change outlook.Read More
Zapiro 'honoured and overwhelmed' to receive France's top cultural award
Jonathan 'Zapiro' Shapiro joins Pippa Hudson on the Yellow Couch for an in-depth interview.Read More
Dis-Chem Foundation helps home for vulnerable boy children in Cape Town
Realistic Child and Youth Care Centre in Athlone receives a generous donation of a stove and gym equipment for the boys.Read More
Western Cape snake season: How to help a snake catcher help you
Reptile rescuers Tim Vorster and Shaun Macleod have some commonsense advice about what they need from you on a call-out.Read More
Contralesa 'shocked' by death of AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Sigcawu
It is understood that 51-year-old king was rushed to hospital earlier this week due to ill health.Read More
'If SAA meets our demands, we will be more than happy to call off strike'
Sacca president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Anyiam Mugambi says the airline needs to come to the party to avert the protest.Read More
Refugees face trespassing charges as sit-in continues outside UNHCR offices
Demonstrators have staged a sit-in since October at the Pretoria offices because they fear xenophobic violence in South Africa.Read More
Pupils in tornado-hit KZN sent home, more severe storms expected
KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu says those pupils writing exams will also be sent home if conditions warrant it.Read More
Stats SA: Women earn 70% of what men get across all levels
Statistician general Risenga Maluleka gives a breakdown of the inequality report released on Thursday.Read More