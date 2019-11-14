Zapiro 'honoured and overwhelmed' to receive France's top cultural award

He's known as South Africa's top political cartoonist and on Wednesday night Jonathan "Zapiro" Shapiro received a prestigious international award.

He is now a Knight in the Order of Arts and Letters after the French ambassador bestowed the Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres award on him in Cape Town.

RELATED: LISTEN: Cartoonist Zapiro reflects on latest book, taking aim at Zupta cabal

Shapiro follows in the footsteps of other luminaries of the arts world who've received the award from the French government, including Johnny Clegg, William Kentridge, Gregory Maqoma, Zanele Muholi and Silvaine Strike.

The cartoonist joins Pippa Hudson On the Yellow Couch to talk about how special the occasion was for him.

I'm very honoured to be in that company. Jonathan "Zapiro" Shapiro, Cartoonist

It was huge, it was overwhelming. It was also the first time in nine years that all my siblings had been together. Jonathan "Zapiro" Shapiro, Cartoonist

In his acceptance speech, Shapiro said that all of us are cartoonists at heart, born with the impulse to create and to comment.

Pippa asks what it is that makes him venture outside the boundaries most people stay within.

People come up to me and the first thing they say is please draw me, or don't draw me, depending on how well they think they're doing, both politicians and ordinary people. Jonathan "Zapiro" Shapiro, Cartoonist

For some reason some people start conforming. Society does kind of make you conform through school, through strictures. Some of us keep that irreverence, that naughtiness, hopefully with a bit of cerebral input. Jonathan "Zapiro" Shapiro, Cartoonist

It's about thinking about society and what you can do. Jonathan "Zapiro" Shapiro, Cartoonist

Listen to the in-depth interview with Shapiro here: