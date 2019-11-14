Western Cape snake season: How to help a snake catcher help you
Warmer weather does not only bring unwelcome visitors in the shape of creepy crawlies and rodents, it's also known as snake season in the Western Cape.
CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies chats to local reptile rescuers Tim Vorster from the Cape Town Snake Park and Shaun Macleod.
The two snake handlers both have a network of fellow catchers so that people who need snakes removed can be reached by someone closest to their area.
Both Vorster and Macleod have some commonsense advice for helping them do their job.
Firstly, pleads Vorster, don't call a snake rescuer out on a wild goose chase.
People see the snake, they think it's in front of them, they're adamant it's there and it actually left two days ago but they just can't sleep at night now.Tim Vorster, Cape Town Snake Park
Macleod says snakes are often drawn to water systems like garden irrigation as it attracts their prey in the form of rats and mice.
Never put your hand into something that you haven't looked into. It's really not the snake's fault if somebody gets bitten.Shaun Macleod, Snake handler
Snakes do everything they can to avoid human confrontation.Shaun Macleod, Snake handler
He emphasises what information someone calling out a snake catcher must provide: where exactly the snake is on the property and whether you can actually see it.
Don't tell me it's 'somewhere' because that means nothing.Shaun Macleod, Snake handler
To quickly locate snake catchers in your area download the free app available on snakebiteapp.co.za.
Listen to the conversation with the two snake catchers on Today with Kieno Kammies:
