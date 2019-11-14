Contralesa 'shocked' by death of AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Sigcawu
Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) and the House of Traditional Leaders in Eastern Cape chairperson Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana says the death of AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Calvin Zwelonke Sigcawu has come as a shock.
It is understood that 51-year-old king was rushed to hospital earlier this week due to ill health.
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane is due to visit the royal family.
Nonkonyana has praised Sigcawu's leadership.
It has really sent shock waves to us in the house, as well as all the local houses at traditional councils in the Eastern Cape because he is one of our own.Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana, Chairperson - Contralesa
He is one of the kings that has demonstrated what needs to happen if you are a leader of the people and have the interests of the people.Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana, Chairperson - Contralesa
