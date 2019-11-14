Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Dis-Chem Foundation helps home for vulnerable boy children in Cape Town

14 November 2019 2:37 PM
by
Tags:
Dis-chem Foundation
Realistic Child and Youth Care Centre
Realistic Child and Youth Care Centre in Athlone receives a generous donation of a stove and gym equipment for the boys.

Realistic Child and Youth Care Centre is situated at the former St Francis Children's Home in the heart of Athlone.

It focuses on residential placements for vulnerable male children who have suffered various forms of violent abuse and neglect, and who are in urgent need of care and protection.

The facility also caters to children with chronic illnesses and learning disabilities.

Jimmy Moribame chats to Pippa Hudson about the invaluable work the centre does.

It focuses on holistic care.

Jimmy Moribame - Realistic Child and Youth Care Centre

He says the centre implements a structured programme covering educational, developmental and therapeutic elements, catering to children from the ages of 3 to 17.

The facility currently has 28 children. They ensure children are reintegrated back into their families where possible, he explains.

Moribame says they are grateful for all the donations received.

The Department of Social Development funds 50% but the remainder comes from ordinary citizens.

Sherry Saltzman says her team and CapeTalk visited the centre earlier this month.

My team conveyed to me the sense of love these people are giving these boys. They are giving these boys a second chance.

Sherry Saltzman - Dis-Chem Foundation

Saltzman says what struck her, in a time when there is a much-needed focus on women's abuse and care, was a home for boys in need of such care too.

It made me think about these little boys who are mentally, physically and sexually abused, and these are the boys who are going to grow up only knowing that lifestyle, so we can help nip this in the bud.

Sherry Saltzman - Dis-Chem Foundation

She says this drew her to this cause and inspired her to help through the Dis-Chem Foundation.

She says the home feeds boys not only in the home but in the community as well and so the Dis-Chem Foundation is going to begin by donating an industrial stove for this purpose.

The foundation is also providing gym equipment for the boys to use.

Listen to the interview below:


