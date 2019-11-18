Schools don’t teach personal finance - how to raise a future millionaire

Streaming issues? Report here
Keeping up with your neighbours, financial progress
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesdays: Spice APP Your Life
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brendyn Lotz - Journalist at HTXT Africa
Tomorrow at 07:07
SACAA-Aircraft are safe to fly -
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Phindiwe "Phindi" Gwebu - Executive for corporate services at South African Civil Aviation Authority
Tomorrow at 07:22
SAA/Unions Public Enterprises Committee weighs in
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Khaya Magaxa
Tomorrow at 08:07
New Eskom CEO
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ted Blom
Tomorrow at 08:22
Framework of striking
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 09:40
Consumer rights when it comes to refunds for poorly-managed events
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Phenias Ncube - Acting Consumer Protector in the Western Cape
Tomorrow at 10:33
Meet Cape Town student entrepreneur finalists
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Denislav Marinov - Owner of DVM Designs
Vuako Khosa - Owner of Changing Lives Shoe Laundry
Tomorrow at 11:32
7 ways to summit Table Mountain
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nikki Benatar - Editor of Inside Guide
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
Latest Sport
'It's now Bafana's turn to continue SA's winning spirit at Afcon qualifier' Mzansi is a winning nation. The Boks proved that at the Rugby World Cup. It's now Bafana Bafana's turn at Afcon, says sports guru. 17 November 2019 9:24 AM
SA para-cyclist takes to international stage, says journey has been 'unreal' Following a motorbike accident, Reyaan Traut rides with a prosthetic arm that hooks into a bracket attached to the bicycle. 15 November 2019 10:01 AM
Latest Politics
Steenhuisen can't ignore the question of race - Ralph Mathekga Political analyst Ralph Mathekga gives his take on John Steenhuisen's appointment as Democratic Alliance interim leader. 18 November 2019 1:49 PM
'Sanctions on Zimbabwe are symptoms of bigger political problem' Former Zimbabwean politician, Professor Arthur Mutambara weighs in on a symposium aimed at helping the country's economy recover. 18 November 2019 1:26 PM
Latest Opinion
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
Latest Local
Andre de Ruyter announced as new Eskom CEO Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan made the announcement on Monday. 18 November 2019 5:26 PM
Refugees in Cape Town contemplate 'walking to the nearest border' Refugees living at a Methodist chapel in Cape Town's city centre are considering alternative options following an attack last week... 18 November 2019 4:53 PM
Latest Lifestyle
Schools don’t teach personal finance - how to raise a future millionaire Personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) on how to raise financially free children. 18 November 2019 8:38 AM
[VIDEO] Magical 'unicorn' puppy helps raise funds for special needs rescue dogs Social media has fallen in love with the little guy named after the 'tusked' Narwhal whale. 16 November 2019 1:21 PM
Latest Business
Saldanha Bay industrial hub getting into shipshape The industrial hub has signed several new investment agreements expected to boost maritime business and international trade. 18 November 2019 3:17 PM
Banks play a role in driving the sustainability of natural resources Absa is among 130 banks from 49 countries committing to the UN Principles for Responsible Banking, says Shirley Webber (Absa CIB). 18 November 2019 11:28 AM
Schools don’t teach personal finance - how to raise a future millionaire

18 November 2019 8:38 AM
by
Tags:
Education
Warren Ingram
Money
Children
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Debt
Personal finance
Galileo Capital
Kids
financial freedom
pocket money
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) on how to raise financially free children.

It’s never too early to teach your kids about money, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Schools won't do it - it’s up to you!

Through your words and - far more importantly – your actions you’ll play an important part in cultivating their money habits.

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ingram for this weekly personal finance feature, asking him for advice on raising financially free children.

Teaching your children about the link between work and money is incredibly important.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

You can’t outsource the teaching of money skills… If your child listens to money conversations from, say, the age of 10 – by the time she’s 20 she’ll be an expert….

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

Give your younger children pocket money each week… Allow them to get extra money by doing chores… Teach your children about the different kinds of debt and the real cost thereof.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Schools don't teach personal finance - how to raise a future millionaire


