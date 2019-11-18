Schools don’t teach personal finance - how to raise a future millionaire
It’s never too early to teach your kids about money, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram.
Schools won't do it - it’s up to you!
Through your words and - far more importantly – your actions you’ll play an important part in cultivating their money habits.
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ingram for this weekly personal finance feature, asking him for advice on raising financially free children.
Teaching your children about the link between work and money is incredibly important.Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital
You can’t outsource the teaching of money skills… If your child listens to money conversations from, say, the age of 10 – by the time she’s 20 she’ll be an expert….Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital
Give your younger children pocket money each week… Allow them to get extra money by doing chores… Teach your children about the different kinds of debt and the real cost thereof.Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Schools don’t teach personal finance - how to raise a future millionaire
