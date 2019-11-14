What to do if you have a flight booked with SAA on Friday or Saturday

Ahead of a planned strike by South African Airways (SAA) employees, the airline has cancelled all domestic, regional, and international flights on Friday 15 November and Saturday 16 November.

There is a chance that some prospective passengers could be accommodated on those dates by SAA partner airlines.

John Maytham asks spokesperson Tlali Tlali whether any of the cancelled flights could be re-instated in the event of a positive outcome following another meeting between the airline and unions on Thursday afternoon.

Tlali says Friday's flights would remain cancelled in that scenario, while there would be the option to partially re-instate the service on Saturday.

But as matters stand right here, right now, the flights for both Friday and Saturday remain cancelled. Tlali Tlali. Spokesperson - SAA

South African Airways apologises for the inconvenience and encourages all customers to visit our website https://t.co/caOVeQTzKn for up to date information. Customers are requested not to travel to their departure airport unless in possession of a rebooked itinerary. — SAA - South Africa (@flysaa) November 13, 2019

Clients who booked tickets at an outlet need to go back there to get assistance and information on possible re-accommodation with SAA partner airlines.

Those who did an online booking need to contact the SAA call centre. Visit the airline website for more information.

