Invest in solar cells for CT school, with promise of good returns

14 November 2019 6:00 PM
by
Tags:
Groote Schuur High School
Sun Exchange
solar panel project
Paige du Plessis
Groote Schuur High School's Paige du Plessis explains how the solar power partner project with Sun Exchange actually works.

Cape Town's Groote Schuur High School has partnered with the company Sun Exchange to ultimately power the school at least partially with solar energy.

The aim is to reduce their electricity bill and also their carbon footprint through solar panels funded by the public, who'll receive a return on their investment.

Marketing and PR Manager Paige du Plessis explains that individual solar cells are up for sale.

Anybody can purchase remotely located solar cells and then earn money from the power that is generated from the panels upon our school roof.

Paige du Plessis, Marketing and PR Manager - Groote Schuur High School

There are 14,464 cells available for purchase at a price of R82 each on a 20-year lease.

The school promises an "intended rate of return" of 11.28% a year.

But can this venture guarantee a return of over 11%, asks John?

The guarantee comes from the fact that we live in one of the sunniest places in the world... Solar power is never going to run out.

Paige du Plessis, Marketing and PR Manager - Groote Schuur High School

Everything is run through the Sun Exchange. They go forward with a marketing campaign to assist us in placing of the solar panels and then help run the funds.

Paige du Plessis, Marketing and PR Manager - Groote Schuur High School

She says after going live last week, the school has sold 25% of the cells.

The minute we have 100% sales they will start planning to put the solar panels up on our roof.

Paige du Plessis, Marketing and PR Manager - Groote Schuur High School

Find out more about the project here.

To hear the complete conversation, click on the link below:


