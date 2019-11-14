[WATCH] Parents remember recording 'GoodLuck' Jules' first song at age of four
Happening electronic band _GoodLuck _is hitting all the right notes. A chart-topping outfit in South Africa, it's also growing its international profile.
RELATED: SA band Goodluck making waves abroad
Singer/songwriter Juliet 'Jules' Harding is an integral part of the group's success and CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies decided to find out just what her formative influences were.
Joining him in studio, Mom and Dad Harding describe their reaction when their talented daughter decided to leave a well-paying job to follow her passion.
I said, whoa but who's going to fund it but she went for it... Initially it was a big battle because the (group's) gigs weren't that frequent and the money wasn't that good... Then they decided to go the electronic music route and from there things went well.Nick Harding, Juliet Harding's father
I'm much more relaxed about her choice of career now than I was then.Nick Harding, Juliet Harding's father
Mom Marcelle was also initially taken aback when Juliet actually followed parental advice about being passionate about what she'd do one day.
When she said she wanted to do music I thought, well, perhaps she shouldn't be passionate about that!Marcell Harding, Juliet Harding's mother
Watch the interview below, where the couple reminisce about recording a four-year-old Juliet's first song:
Listen to the audio version of the studio interview here:
More from Entertainment
[LISTEN] Rising singer songwriter Georgia Rose talks about following her passion
'My mom gave up on trying to tell me what to do at an early stage,' says Georgia and she has certainly followed her passion.Read More
Netflix and other streaming operators to crack down on password-sharing
Regular password resets, two-step authentification, accounts geo-fencing and even possible fingerprint IDs could be on the cards.Read More
'You’ve lifted a nation, you’ve lifted us up' - author of Springboks poem speaks
Steve Hall penned his thoughts while watching SA's World Cup victory. He read and posted his touching poem at the final whistle.Read More
Wouter Kellerman on his music, Grammy win and viral Ndlovu Youth Choir collab
Grammy Award-winning SA flautist opens up about his musical journey and his life-changing collaboration with Ndlovu Youth Choir.Read More
The Kiffness frontman David Scott teases new track and talks royalty payments
David Scott of The Kiffness has a new song coming out. He talks about his musical journey and his battle to get paid royalties.Read More
Yo-Yo Ma makes his South African debut at Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden
The world-renowned cellist will perform Johann Sebastian Bach’s Six Suites for Unaccompanied Cello on 8 February 2020.Read More
Cape Town Stadium will deliver better game-day experience - WP Rugby
Cape Town Stadium will be the new home of Western Province rugby in 2021. CEO Paul Zacks explains the motivation behind the move.Read More
International TV cook show in the pipeline, says celeb chef Lorna Maseko
Chef and TV host Lorna Maseko dishes on her new cookbook, upcoming US tour and other business ventures she'll be serving the world.Read More
Musician Loyiso Bala credits his staying power to being authentic
SA artist Loyiso Bala opens up about his journey in the music industry and his move towards the gospel genre.Read More
Hollywood's anger over Netflix plans for 'speed up' feature
If you're watching something so dull you have to speed it up... you're already wasting your time, says film critic Gayle Edmunds.Read More
More from Lifestyle
How to prepare your pet to cope with stress of holiday season
Dr Aileen Pypers has tips and advice on helping animals through what is the most stressful part of the year for them.Read More
Dis-Chem Foundation helps home for vulnerable boy children in Cape Town
Realistic Child and Youth Care Centre in Athlone receives a generous donation of a stove and gym equipment for the boys.Read More
The Duchess - the story behind the world’s first non-alcoholic gin & tonic
Launched in 2016, The Duchess has won numerous awards and successfully broke into the UK, Belgium and the Scandinavian countries.Read More
Can’t find your phone? Drop everything – thieves can get into your banking app!
Did someone steal your phone? Contact your bank without hesitation warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
CT country club caught in the middle over complaints about 'noisy' peacocks
The Clovelly Country Club responds to an online petition claiming it's set to 'manage' the loud birds disturbing some residents.Read More
Vintage car auction set to blow enthusiasts’ minds (and collectors’ budgets!)
There'll be Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, Jaguars, MGs and other great brands. There’s even a Ferrari like Tom Selleck's from the 1980s.Read More
Why 27Four is buying Clicks, AECI and Disney
Nadir Thokan (Co-Chief Investment Officer at 27Four) shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.Read More
Improved commuter experience ahead with roll-out of new trains - Metrorail
Western Cape regional manager Richard Walker gives an update on progress with rolling out Prasa's new 'blue' trains.Read More
Cape Town fashion studio Margot Molyneux does sustainability with style
A fashion label in Cape Town is proving that style and sustainability don't have to be divorced from each other.Read More
7 steps to building a business you can sell
Pavlo Phitidis (founder of Aurik Business Accelerator) advises on turning your business into an asset of value.Read More