[WATCH] Parents remember recording 'GoodLuck' Jules' first song at age of four

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:25
Infecting The City
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jay Pather - Curator at Infecting the City
Today at 06:41
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
Capeflats Killings-Update on Winde's Safety and Security Plan
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 07:22
KZN Storms Update
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paul Herbst
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Reyaan Traut
Today at 08:22
Chef's Corner
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matt Manning - Chef Patron at Grub & Vine and The Chef's Studio
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers your probing questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 10:20
Improvement in process for small businesses to get funding
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni - Minister of Small Business Development
Today at 10:33
Paper Tiger: Iqbal Surve and the downfall of Independent Newspapers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Whitfield - Author at Paper Tiger: Iqbal Survé and the downfall of Independent Newspapers
Alide Dasnois
Today at 11:32
Busy bees making themselves at home in your home
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Melissa Harris
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 08:10
Makashule Gana running for DA leadership
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Makashule Gana - DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Economic Development
Tomorrow at 08:21
Open for and reaction
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Tomorrow at 08:50
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Tracey Green - Spokesperson for Horses for Causes
John Broomfield - Australian crew member
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina Griebenow
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of Talk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
England legend Jeremy Guscott blasted for calls to change rugby substitution law Stormers coach John Dobson has slammed Jeremy Guscott's proposal as a preposterous idea which could never work for the sport. 12 November 2019 6:03 PM
Hout Bay SUP surf star Khara Doyle to represent SA at world champs Khara Doyle is among the top females in the sport and will be representing South Africa at the SUP world championships this month. 12 November 2019 2:55 PM
CapeTalk's Melanie Rice caught off guard as her kids describe Bok tour on air Melanie's husband sneaked the kids to the Grand Parade to watch the Bok Trophy Tour, and mum didn't know they were missing school. 11 November 2019 3:00 PM
View all Sport
'If SAA meets our demands, we will be more than happy to call off strike' Sacca president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Anyiam Mugambi says the airline needs to come to the party to avert the protest. 14 November 2019 1:52 PM
'Unions are making a mistake. SAA is dying. It’s not Eskom – we don’t need it' SAA is on its knees, cap in hand, asking taxpayers for R2 billion this month. Unions must be careful, warns Guy Leitch (SA Flyer). 14 November 2019 9:02 AM
'If ANC continues to zig-zag on e-tolls it will be punished at polls' Cosatu Gauteng provincial chairperson Amos Monyela says the federation is mobilising motorists to fight against the scheme. 13 November 2019 2:05 PM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Invest in solar cells for CT school, with promise of good returns Groote Schuur High School's Paige du Plessis explains how the solar power partner project with Sun Exchange actually works. 14 November 2019 6:00 PM
What to do if you have a flight booked with SAA on Friday or Saturday Spokesperson Tlali Tlali on strike-related cancellation of flights and whether fresh meeting with unions could change outlook. 14 November 2019 4:45 PM
Zapiro 'honoured and overwhelmed' to receive France's top cultural award Jonathan 'Zapiro' Shapiro joins Pippa Hudson on the Yellow Couch for an in-depth interview. 14 November 2019 2:51 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Parents remember recording 'GoodLuck' Jules' first song at age of four Kieno Kammies meets Juliet Harding's mom and dad to find out more about the singer/songwriter's musical journey. 14 November 2019 6:40 PM
How to prepare your pet to cope with stress of holiday season Dr Aileen Pypers has tips and advice on helping animals through what is the most stressful part of the year for them. 14 November 2019 3:58 PM
Dis-Chem Foundation helps home for vulnerable boy children in Cape Town Realistic Child and Youth Care Centre in Athlone receives a generous donation of a stove and gym equipment for the boys. 14 November 2019 2:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
The Duchess - the story behind the world’s first non-alcoholic gin & tonic Launched in 2016, The Duchess has won numerous awards and successfully broke into the UK, Belgium and the Scandinavian countries. 14 November 2019 12:08 PM
Can’t find your phone? Drop everything – thieves can get into your banking app! Did someone steal your phone? Contact your bank without hesitation warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 14 November 2019 10:55 AM
'Unions are making a mistake. SAA is dying. It’s not Eskom – we don’t need it' SAA is on its knees, cap in hand, asking taxpayers for R2 billion this month. Unions must be careful, warns Guy Leitch (SA Flyer). 14 November 2019 9:02 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[WATCH] Parents remember recording 'GoodLuck' Jules' first song at age of four

14 November 2019 6:40 PM
by
Tags:
SA band GoodLuck
Juliet 'Jules' Harding
Kieno Kammies meets Juliet Harding's mom and dad to find out more about the singer/songwriter's musical journey.

Happening electronic band _GoodLuck _is hitting all the right notes. A chart-topping outfit in South Africa, it's also growing its international profile.

RELATED: SA band Goodluck making waves abroad

Singer/songwriter Juliet 'Jules' Harding is an integral part of the group's success and CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies decided to find out just what her formative influences were.

Joining him in studio, Mom and Dad Harding describe their reaction when their talented daughter decided to leave a well-paying job to follow her passion.

I said, whoa but who's going to fund it but she went for it... Initially it was a big battle because the (group's) gigs weren't that frequent and the money wasn't that good... Then they decided to go the electronic music route and from there things went well.

Nick Harding, Juliet Harding's father

I'm much more relaxed about her choice of career now than I was then.

Nick Harding, Juliet Harding's father

Mom Marcelle was also initially taken aback when Juliet actually followed parental advice about being passionate about what she'd do one day.

When she said she wanted to do music I thought, well, perhaps she shouldn't be passionate about that!

Marcell Harding, Juliet Harding's mother

Watch the interview below, where the couple reminisce about recording a four-year-old Juliet's first song:

Listen to the audio version of the studio interview here:


14 November 2019 6:40 PM
by
Tags:
SA band GoodLuck
Juliet 'Jules' Harding

More from Entertainment

georgia-rose-and-kieno-kammiesjpeg

[LISTEN] Rising singer songwriter Georgia Rose talks about following her passion

13 November 2019 12:56 PM

'My mom gave up on trying to tell me what to do at an early stage,' says Georgia and she has certainly followed her passion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tv-streaming-netflix-pixabay-image3774381-960-720jpg

Netflix and other streaming operators to crack down on password-sharing

12 November 2019 5:31 PM

Regular password resets, two-step authentification, accounts geo-fencing and even possible fingerprint IDs could be on the cards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

springbok-poem-steve-halljpg

'You’ve lifted a nation, you’ve lifted us up' - author of Springboks poem speaks

11 November 2019 10:22 AM

Steve Hall penned his thoughts while watching SA's World Cup victory. He read and posted his touching poem at the final whistle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wouter-kellerman-flautistjpg

Wouter Kellerman on his music, Grammy win and viral Ndlovu Youth Choir collab

8 November 2019 2:45 PM

Grammy Award-winning SA flautist opens up about his musical journey and his life-changing collaboration with Ndlovu Youth Choir.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191007-david-scott-kiffnessjpg

The Kiffness frontman David Scott teases new track and talks royalty payments

6 November 2019 1:17 PM

David Scott of The Kiffness has a new song coming out. He talks about his musical journey and his battle to get paid royalties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

yo-yoma-1500x800png

Yo-Yo Ma makes his South African debut at Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden

5 November 2019 8:22 AM

The world-renowned cellist will perform Johann Sebastian Bach’s Six Suites for Unaccompanied Cello on 8 February 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cape-town-stadium-aerial-viewjpg

Cape Town Stadium will deliver better game-day experience - WP Rugby

4 November 2019 4:32 PM

Cape Town Stadium will be the new home of Western Province rugby in 2021. CEO Paul Zacks explains the motivation behind the move.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lorna-maseko-food-chef-twitter-imagejpg

International TV cook show in the pipeline, says celeb chef Lorna Maseko

4 November 2019 3:04 PM

Chef and TV host Lorna Maseko dishes on her new cookbook, upcoming US tour and other business ventures she'll be serving the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

131212LoyisoBala1 .jpg

Musician Loyiso Bala credits his staying power to being authentic

30 October 2019 1:18 PM

SA artist Loyiso Bala opens up about his journey in the music industry and his move towards the gospel genre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

netflix logo 2019

Hollywood's anger over Netflix plans for 'speed up' feature

30 October 2019 1:06 PM

If you're watching something so dull you have to speed it up... you're already wasting your time, says film critic Gayle Edmunds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

pet-wearablejpg

How to prepare your pet to cope with stress of holiday season

14 November 2019 3:58 PM

Dr Aileen Pypers has tips and advice on helping animals through what is the most stressful part of the year for them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

realistic-child-and-youth-care-centre-boys-with-ajax-facebook-png

Dis-Chem Foundation helps home for vulnerable boy children in Cape Town

14 November 2019 2:37 PM

Realistic Child and Youth Care Centre in Athlone receives a generous donation of a stove and gym equipment for the boys.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Duchess gin tonic

The Duchess - the story behind the world’s first non-alcoholic gin & tonic

14 November 2019 12:08 PM

Launched in 2016, The Duchess has won numerous awards and successfully broke into the UK, Belgium and the Scandinavian countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Phone

Can’t find your phone? Drop everything – thieves can get into your banking app!

14 November 2019 10:55 AM

Did someone steal your phone? Contact your bank without hesitation warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

peacock-pixabaycom

CT country club caught in the middle over complaints about 'noisy' peacocks

13 November 2019 5:25 PM

The Clovelly Country Club responds to an online petition claiming it's set to 'manage' the loud birds disturbing some residents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ferrari 308

Vintage car auction set to blow enthusiasts’ minds (and collectors’ budgets!)

13 November 2019 11:14 AM

There'll be Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, Jaguars, MGs and other great brands. There’s even a Ferrari like Tom Selleck's from the 1980s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Micky Mouse Walt Disney

Why 27Four is buying Clicks, AECI and Disney

12 November 2019 10:40 AM

Nadir Thokan (Co-Chief Investment Officer at 27Four) shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

prasa-new-trainsjpg

Improved commuter experience ahead with roll-out of new trains - Metrorail

9 November 2019 1:47 PM

Western Cape regional manager Richard Walker gives an update on progress with rolling out Prasa's new 'blue' trains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

margot-molyneux-fashion-brandjpg

Cape Town fashion studio Margot Molyneux does sustainability with style

8 November 2019 4:50 PM

A fashion label in Cape Town is proving that style and sustainability don't have to be divorced from each other.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Music store

7 steps to building a business you can sell

8 November 2019 11:35 AM

Pavlo Phitidis (founder of Aurik Business Accelerator) advises on turning your business into an asset of value.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Unions are making a mistake. SAA is dying. It’s not Eskom – we don’t need it'

Business Local Politics

Western Cape snake season: How to help a snake catcher help you

Local

Can’t find your phone? Drop everything – thieves can get into your banking app!

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

‘Bring back the cane’: Some MPs want corporal punishment back

14 November 2019 8:00 PM

At least 5 wounded after shooting at California high school - officials

14 November 2019 7:54 PM

Police call for reinforcements as refugees move into parking lot at UNHCR

14 November 2019 6:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA