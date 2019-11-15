Payday weekend murders decreased to 17 in Western Cape - Premier Alan Winde

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has expressed shock and sadness over the killing of Lieutenant Colonel Andre Kay.

The police officer was shot and killed while off duty on Thursday when he got into his car at his home in Bishop Lavis.

Kay was attached to the Firearm, Liquor and Second Hand Goods Control (FLASH) Unit.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Winde says he knew Colonel Kay personally and he worked to make the streets better.

Every day families are struck by somebody being shot in their family and having to deal with the trauma. We are averaging somewhere around ten murders every single day in our province and it is shocking. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

Yesterday was really terrible because one of our police officers was shot, it looks like a hit but we don't know yet. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

Winde says they need to have long term plans to solve crime in the province.

We have been in office for five months and we have spent most of our time crafting this plan and also pushing national, this is not a quick fix. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

You can't change the murder capital overnight, what's got to happen is that you must have long term interventions. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

He adds that the 1000 police officers promised by Minister of Police Bheki Cele are still in training but the presence of the SANDF has had a huge impact in decreasing crime.

Normally payday weekends are horrendous sometimes we were seating at 60 to 70 murders but were we down to 17 this past payday weekend. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

Winde says 3 000 new law enforcement officers will be funded, trained and deployed to operate in the province as well as 150 investigators.

Listen to the full interview below...