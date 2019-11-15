Payday weekend murders decreased to 17 in Western Cape - Premier Alan Winde
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has expressed shock and sadness over the killing of Lieutenant Colonel Andre Kay.
The police officer was shot and killed while off duty on Thursday when he got into his car at his home in Bishop Lavis.
Kay was attached to the Firearm, Liquor and Second Hand Goods Control (FLASH) Unit.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Winde says he knew Colonel Kay personally and he worked to make the streets better.
RELATED: Police officer gunned down outside home in Bishop Lavis
Every day families are struck by somebody being shot in their family and having to deal with the trauma. We are averaging somewhere around ten murders every single day in our province and it is shocking.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
Yesterday was really terrible because one of our police officers was shot, it looks like a hit but we don't know yet.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
Winde says they need to have long term plans to solve crime in the province.
We have been in office for five months and we have spent most of our time crafting this plan and also pushing national, this is not a quick fix.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
You can't change the murder capital overnight, what's got to happen is that you must have long term interventions.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
He adds that the 1000 police officers promised by Minister of Police Bheki Cele are still in training but the presence of the SANDF has had a huge impact in decreasing crime.
Normally payday weekends are horrendous sometimes we were seating at 60 to 70 murders but were we down to 17 this past payday weekend.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
Winde says 3 000 new law enforcement officers will be funded, trained and deployed to operate in the province as well as 150 investigators.
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Uyinene Mrwetyana's family welcomes Luyanda Botha's three life sentences
EWN reporter Lizelle Persens gives updates on the court proceedings and the family says it does not have sympathy for Botha.Read More
Flooded rivers hinder search for missing people in tornado-hit KZN
IPSS Emergency Services spokesperson Paul Herbst says the body of a seven-year-old boy who was swept by the heavy rains was found.Read More
Invest in solar cells for CT school, with promise of good returns
Groote Schuur High School's Paige du Plessis explains how the solar power partner project with Sun Exchange actually works.Read More
What to do if you have a flight booked with SAA on Friday or Saturday
Spokesperson Tlali Tlali on strike-related cancellation of flights and whether fresh meeting with unions could change outlook.Read More
Zapiro 'honoured and overwhelmed' to receive France's top cultural award
Jonathan 'Zapiro' Shapiro joins Pippa Hudson on the Yellow Couch for an in-depth interview.Read More
Dis-Chem Foundation helps home for vulnerable boy children in Cape Town
Realistic Child and Youth Care Centre in Athlone receives a generous donation of a stove and gym equipment for the boys.Read More
Western Cape snake season: How to help a snake catcher help you
Reptile rescuers Tim Vorster and Shaun Macleod have some commonsense advice about what they need from you on a call-out.Read More
Contralesa 'shocked' by death of AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Sigcawu
It is understood that 51-year-old king was rushed to hospital earlier this week due to ill health.Read More
Phase two of Lesotho Highlands Water Project commences
Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says they are expecting water from the dam from 2024.Read More
'If SAA meets our demands, we will be more than happy to call off strike'
Sacca president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Anyiam Mugambi says the airline needs to come to the party to avert the protest.Read More