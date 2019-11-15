Flooded rivers hinder search for missing people in tornado-hit KZN

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal have been warned to be on high alert following another storm alert warning.

A tornado swept through New Hanover, just outside Pietermaritzburg earlier this week and another one passed through Bergville on Thursday.

Two people were killed while 18 more were injured and at least 200 homes in Mpolweni were damaged.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, IPSS Emergency Services spokesperson Paul Herbst says the rainfall yesterday was not as heavy as predicted.

RELATED: Pupils in tornado-hit KZN sent home, more severe storms expected

It looks like it's gone from the Maritzburg side and missed the North coast a bit and went through to the Mtubatuba. Paul Herbst, Spokesperson - IPSS Emergency Services

The inland rainfall has made the rivers levels increase significantly which make the current searches difficult for the two or three bodies that went missing on Monday. We managed to find the seven-year-old boy. Paul Herbst, Spokesperson - IPSS Emergency Services

He adds that a few people have been displaced due to the heavy rains.

In the Ilembe area, we have a total of five people reported missing and numerous injuries and a few settlements in low lying areas being washed away. Paul Herbst, Spokesperson - IPSS Emergency Services

Herbst says they have been working very closely with government departments to search for missing people and assisting those displaced.

Listen to the full interview below...