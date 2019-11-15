Flooded rivers hinder search for missing people in tornado-hit KZN

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:35
Travel adventure feature: PetPlaces offers local pet-friendly accommodation
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Robyn Capendale - Co-founder at PetPlaces
Today at 13:50
5 thing to do in CT this weekend (events diary) Greyton Art Walk & 4 others
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness: synthetic chemical sunscreens vs natural alternatives
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sue Ingram - CEO at Natural Suncare
Today at 14:35
Secret Something competition
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:40
Entertainment feature: Charlotte's Angels reboot
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane - at Primedia Broadcasting
Craig Falck - Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine
Chanel September
Today at 15:10
Open for licence plate update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
What will South Africa's aviation industry look like without SAA?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
Today at 15:40
What is happening at the airports across SA in the midst of the SAA strike?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bonga Dlulane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:50
DA welcomes Cape Town by-election results
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Jan Joubert
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 08:10
Makashule Gana running for DA leadership
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Makashule Gana - DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Economic Development
Tomorrow at 08:21
Open for and reaction
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Tomorrow at 08:50
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Tracey Green - Spokesperson for Horses for Causes
John Broomfield - Australian crew member
Tomorrow at 09:05
How has National Health Insurance worked in Ghana and what can SA learn from this?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Dr Lydia Baaba Dsane-Selby - Chief Executive at National Health Insurance Authority of Ghana
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina Griebenow
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Flooded rivers hinder search for missing people in tornado-hit KZN

IPSS Emergency Services spokesperson Paul Herbst says the body of a seven-year-old boy who was swept by the heavy rains was found.

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal have been warned to be on high alert following another storm alert warning.

A tornado swept through New Hanover, just outside Pietermaritzburg earlier this week and another one passed through Bergville on Thursday.

Two people were killed while 18 more were injured and at least 200 homes in Mpolweni were damaged.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, IPSS Emergency Services spokesperson Paul Herbst says the rainfall yesterday was not as heavy as predicted.

RELATED: Pupils in tornado-hit KZN sent home, more severe storms expected

It looks like it's gone from the Maritzburg side and missed the North coast a bit and went through to the Mtubatuba.

Paul Herbst, Spokesperson - IPSS Emergency Services

The inland rainfall has made the rivers levels increase significantly which make the current searches difficult for the two or three bodies that went missing on Monday. We managed to find the seven-year-old boy.

Paul Herbst, Spokesperson - IPSS Emergency Services

He adds that a few people have been displaced due to the heavy rains.

In the Ilembe area, we have a total of five people reported missing and numerous injuries and a few settlements in low lying areas being washed away.

Paul Herbst, Spokesperson - IPSS Emergency Services

Herbst says they have been working very closely with government departments to search for missing people and assisting those displaced.

Listen to the full interview below...


