SA para-cyclist takes to international stage, says journey has been 'unreal'
Reyaan Traut will be representing South Africa at the Manchester International para-cycling event at the end of November.
In 2011, Traut lost his arm in a motorbike accident but he took it upon himself to find a sport to do with just one arm.
He has always been an active sportsman but started competitively cycling last year.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Traut explains what pushed him to be a para-cyclist.
I came to a point in my life where I was looking for more challenges and the biggest challenge at the time was am I going to get into a bike and am I going to ride this bike?Reyaan Traut, Adaptive athlete
I ride with a prosthetic arm that has a bolted joint that hooks into a bracket that is attached to the bike.Reyaan Traut, Adaptive athlete
Traut says he started cycling with one hand until his coach suggested he takes it to the tracks.
This journey has been so quick for me that sometimes I wake up and ask myself did that just happen? Winning the SA Track Champs on both of the events was unreal. I would never have imagined it would happen.Reyaan Traut, Adaptive athlete
I won the road race and it was with able-bodied cyclists and that cemented that I can do this.Reyaan Traut, Adaptive athlete
Traut says lack of funding for athletes is demotivating and many athletes end up not competing abroad.
Listen to the full interview below...
