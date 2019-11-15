Uyinene Mrwetyana's family welcomes Luyanda Botha's three life sentences

Luyanda Botha has been handed three life sentences and five years for the rape and murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana.

The sentences will run concurrently. He will not be eligible for parole for 25 years.

The 42-year-old Post Officer teller entered into a plea and sentencing agreement.

Botha raped and killed the 19-year-old UCT student in Clareinch Post Office in August.

No one saw this coming that this judgment would be handed down. We listened to the confession he submitted to the police. Lizelle Persens, Reporter - Eyewitness News

We also heard the details and accounts of what appears to have been Uyinene Mrwetyana's final hours. Lizelle Persens, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The uncle said they welcome the sentencing and they said they do not feel sympathy for the man because in court Botha also said he will be giving a letter to the family. Lizelle Persens, Reporter - Eyewitness News

#UyineneMrwetyana Luyanda Botha is appearing before the Western Cape High Court for his pre-trial hearing. LP pic.twitter.com/XGDZ0z5BwX — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 15, 2019

