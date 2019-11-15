Uyinene Mrwetyana's family welcomes Luyanda Botha's three life sentences
Luyanda Botha has been handed three life sentences and five years for the rape and murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana.
The sentences will run concurrently. He will not be eligible for parole for 25 years.
The 42-year-old Post Officer teller entered into a plea and sentencing agreement.
Botha raped and killed the 19-year-old UCT student in Clareinch Post Office in August.
Eyewitness News reporter Lizelle Persens has more.
RELATED: Luyanda Botha named as Uyinene's alleged killer after court order is lifted
No one saw this coming that this judgment would be handed down. We listened to the confession he submitted to the police.Lizelle Persens, Reporter - Eyewitness News
We also heard the details and accounts of what appears to have been Uyinene Mrwetyana's final hours.Lizelle Persens, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The uncle said they welcome the sentencing and they said they do not feel sympathy for the man because in court Botha also said he will be giving a letter to the family.Lizelle Persens, Reporter - Eyewitness News
#UyineneMrwetyana Luyanda Botha is appearing before the Western Cape High Court for his pre-trial hearing. LP pic.twitter.com/XGDZ0z5BwX— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 15, 2019
Listen for more updates here.
This article first appeared on 702 : Uyinene Mrwetyana's family welcomes Luyanda Botha's three life sentences
