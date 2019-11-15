I needed to explore my own individual voice and music, says Zolani

It’s been about a month since singer Zolani Mahola announced she was ready to leave the Freshlyground nest and fly solo.

And now she’s ready to launch with her new one-woman show “The One who Sings”, coming to the Baxter Theatre next week.

The show peels back the layers of the public persona for an intimate look at Zolani’s life, from her time as a child in apartheid South Africa to her journey to adulthood alongside the birth of the Rainbow Nation ideal.

Zolani joins Pippa Hudson 'On The Yellow Couch' and chats about her new solo career and where to from here.

She says her decision to leave Freshly Ground was the result of a long internal process.

There are so many steps that have led up to it, but I had a feeling I needed to explore my individual voice and my individual music, and also to let the world experience that. Zolani Mahola, Singer

She says some people are able to straddle both simultaneously, but she felt the need to give going solo a try for a year and then reassess.

The band has been together almost 17 years, she says.

Take a listen to the interview below: