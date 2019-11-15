Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 15 November 2019

15 November 2019 4:42 PM
Here are John's four picks for the week.

Here are John's four picks for the week.

  1. The Last Hunt by Deon Meyer
  2. Agent Running in the Field by John le Carre
  3. Girl, Woman, Other by Bernadine Evaristo
  4. Me by Elton John

Listen to John's book reviews below...


More from Lifestyle

adhd-bookpng

SA's first children's book on ADHD launched

15 November 2019 5:43 PM

Psychiatrist Prof Renata Schoeman says the book is built on patients' stories but told through the life of a girl, Zee.

pippa-and-zolani-mohalajpg

I needed to explore my own individual voice and music, says Zolani

15 November 2019 2:19 PM

Zolani Mahola, former lead singer of Freshlyground, chats about her new one-woman show "The One who Sings".

Karatbars

Karatbars – is it a scam? The case for and against…

15 November 2019 10:06 AM

Bruce Whitfield interviews senior Karatbars representatives, a financial advisor and someone who was invited to its conference.

Julz from Goodluck shares Women’s Month message

[WATCH] Parents remember recording 'GoodLuck' Jules' first song at age of four

14 November 2019 6:40 PM

Kieno Kammies meets Juliet Harding's mom and dad to find out more about the singer/songwriter's musical journey.

pet-wearablejpg

How to prepare your pet to cope with stress of holiday season

14 November 2019 3:58 PM

Dr Aileen Pypers has tips and advice on helping animals through what is the most stressful part of the year for them.

realistic-child-and-youth-care-centre-boys-with-ajax-facebook-png

Dis-Chem Foundation helps home for vulnerable boy children in Cape Town

14 November 2019 2:37 PM

Realistic Child and Youth Care Centre in Athlone receives a generous donation of a stove and gym equipment for the boys.

The Duchess gin tonic

The Duchess - the story behind the world's first non-alcoholic gin & tonic

14 November 2019 12:08 PM

Launched in 2016, The Duchess has won numerous awards and successfully broke into the UK, Belgium and the Scandinavian countries.

Phone

Can't find your phone? Drop everything – thieves can get into your banking app!

14 November 2019 10:55 AM

Did someone steal your phone? Contact your bank without hesitation warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

peacock-pixabaycom

CT country club caught in the middle over complaints about 'noisy' peacocks

13 November 2019 5:25 PM

The Clovelly Country Club responds to an online petition claiming it's set to 'manage' the loud birds disturbing some residents.

Ferrari 308

Vintage car auction set to blow enthusiasts' minds (and collectors' budgets!)

13 November 2019 11:14 AM

There'll be Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, Jaguars, MGs and other great brands. There's even a Ferrari like Tom Selleck's from the 1980s.

EWN Highlights

Untu: Trains vandalism spiked after security companies' contracts terminated

15 November 2019 7:47 PM

Sars sacks chief legal officer Refiloe Mokoena with immediate effect

15 November 2019 7:41 PM

Cele: 34 wanted criminals arrested since launch of safer holidays initiative

15 November 2019 6:41 PM

