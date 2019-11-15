John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 15 November 2019
Here are John's four picks for the week.
- The Last Hunt by Deon Meyer
- Agent Running in the Field by John le Carre
- Girl, Woman, Other by Bernadine Evaristo
- Me by Elton John
Listen to John's book reviews below...
