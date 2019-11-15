'There are two horses in this DA race but the inside track goes to Steenhuisen'
The Democratic Alliance's (DA's) federal council will on Sunday in Johannesburg choose an interim federal leader for the party and the interim federal chairperson.
They will the DA until sometime early in 2020.
The race for the leader is between the party's parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen and Gauteng member of the provincial legislature Makashule Gana, after the withdrawal by Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela.
John Maytham on Afternoon Drive speaks to author and political analyst Jan Jan Joubert.
There are two horses in this race but I think the inside track goes to Mr Steenhuisen who is expected to win.Jan Jan Joubert, Author and political analyst
There is always a chance of an upset. People still have to wake up on Sunday morning and vote. Who knows what will happen between now and Sunday? But all things being equal, which in South Africa they are never, John Steenhuisen should be elected to be the leader of the DA un until April when the federal congress sits.Jan Jan Joubert, Author and political analyst
On the view that a win for Steenhuisen will be a victory for the pure liberal faction of the DA, Joubert said:
What is pure liberalism in this country? John is a liberal as, I think, is Makashule Gana, maybe espousement of liberalism doesn't mean exactly the same thing, but I don't know whether could really say one is purely more liberal than the other. I think Gana is more to the left of the party than John Steenhuisen is but either of them espouses pure liberalism depends on your own view of it.Jan Jan Joubert, Author and political analyst
I think Gana is more to the left of the party than John Steenhuisen is but whether either of them espouses pure liberalism depends on your own view of it.Jan Jan Joubert, Author and political analyst
Listen below for more...
