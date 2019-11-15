SA's first children's book on ADHD launched
One in 20 children in South Africa suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). About one million adults also have the condition.
A new children's book is being launched called All of these things are important to me. It is the first fictional book about ADHD and is aimed at creating awareness about early detection and intervention.
Prof Renata Schoeman, a psychiatrist in private practice and associate professor in leadership at Stellenbosch Business School, provided the academic input.
The book is built on patients' stories but we tell the story in the day in the life of a girl with ADHD called Zee, typical South African girl that has to make use of public transport and all the struggles that she goes through, from getting ready for school, all the troubles she is in and how she is misunderstood.Prof Renata Schoeman, Psychiatrist
The second part of the book is academic content which is aimed at the teachers and parents informing themselves better on ADHD and also to address the questions that a child might have.Prof Renata Schoeman, Psychiatrist
