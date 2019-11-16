'I believe I am the leader DA needs at this point in time' - Makashule Gana
On Sunday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) will elect an interim leader at its federal council meeting.
Makashule Gana, Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) in Gauteng, will be facing off against the party's parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen after Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela dropped out of the race.
Steenhuisen is widely expected to win and lead the DA until its early elective conference scheduled for April 2020.
RELATED: 'There are two horses in this DA race but the inside track goes to Steenhuisen'
Gana has fundamental differences with Steenhuisen and recently elected federal council chair Helen Zille on their stance that race not factor as a descriptor for redressing the wrongs of the past.
He believes that to restore voters' trust the party has to be "unambiguous" and "unashamed" in its efforts to address past injustices.
We need to be able to then focus the DA on the issues of economic justice, the issues of social justice and the issues of environmental justice.Makashule Gana, DA interim leader candidate
That's the most important aspect of what I have put forward as an offer to the delegates at federal council.Makashule Gana, DA interim leader candidate
You need to redress where the wrong happened, don't try to generalise when you are redressing a particular error or a particular crime.Makashule Gana, DA interim leader candidate
The South African electorate don't expect us to be disingenuous, they expect us to say it as we see it and that's what we need to do.Makashule Gana, DA interim leader candidate
Gana sketches his history in the DA and his private sector experience, emphasizing his commitment to serve.
I believe that I'm a well-rounded leader and someone I believe the DA needs at this particular point in time.Makashule Gana, DA interim leader candidate
But regardless of the outcome tomorrow it's a commitment that I will work at until it's realised. I will I'm not in politics for myself. I'm in politics to ensure that South Africans are able to enjoy the quality of life that they wish for.Makashule Gana, DA interim leader candidate
I'm not doing this so that I can go to Parliament, I'm doing this so that I can serve the organisation and serve the people of South Africa.Makashule Gana, DA interim leader candidate
Listen to the conversation on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:
More from Politics
'There are two horses in this DA race but the inside track goes to Steenhuisen'
Political analyst Jan-Jan Joubert says there is always a chance of a Makashule Gana upset.Read More
CCMA set to mediate meeting between unions and SAA as strike continues
Pundits weigh in on the protest happening at the airline and how passengers have been impacted by it.Read More
'If SAA meets our demands, we will be more than happy to call off strike'
Sacca president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Anyiam Mugambi says the airline needs to come to the party to avert the protest.Read More
'Unions are making a mistake. SAA is dying. It’s not Eskom – we don’t need it'
SAA is on its knees, cap in hand, asking taxpayers for R2 billion this month. Unions must be careful, warns Guy Leitch (SA Flyer).Read More
'If ANC continues to zig-zag on e-tolls it will be punished at polls'
Cosatu Gauteng provincial chairperson Amos Monyela says the federation is mobilising motorists to fight against the scheme.Read More
KZN premier visits tornado-hit region, promises government support for families
Cogta MEC spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila says departments will assist the ravaged area after a tornado left 2 dead and many injured.Read More
We’ll shut you down! – unions to SAA ('overstaffed by any measure globally’)
The money-pit airline is fighting for its life. Bruce Whitfield interviews Theto Mahlakoana, a senior political reporter at EWN.Read More
Interviews for Deputy PP well underway
Eight candidates were nominated from a list of 19 individuals.Read More
Unions and SAA at loggerheads over planned restructuring process
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola and SAA interim chief financial officer Deon Fredericks discuss looming retrenchments.Read More
SIU describes practical process to recover R14.7 billion looted from state
Advocate Andy Mothibi Head of the Special Investigation Unit explains the actions being taken.Read More
More from Local
If 'corrupt' SAA board resigns Sacca will lower salary rise demand to 6%
The South African Cabin Crew Association's Christopher Shabangu says the strike is not intended to shut airline down.Read More
'There are two horses in this DA race but the inside track goes to Steenhuisen'
Political analyst Jan-Jan Joubert says there is always a chance of a Makashule Gana upset.Read More
Government improves access to finance for SMMEs
Minister of Small Businesses Development Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says they have improved the feedback system for applicants.Read More
CCMA set to mediate meeting between unions and SAA as strike continues
Pundits weigh in on the protest happening at the airline and how passengers have been impacted by it.Read More
Uyinene Mrwetyana's family welcomes Luyanda Botha's three life sentences
EWN reporter Lizelle Persens gives updates on the court proceedings and the family says it does not have sympathy for Botha.Read More
Flooded rivers hinder search for missing people in tornado-hit KZN
IPSS Emergency Services spokesperson Paul Herbst says the body of a seven-year-old boy who was swept by the heavy rains was found.Read More
Payday weekend murders decreased to 17 in Western Cape - Premier Alan Winde
Western Cape premier Alan Winde says the the 1000 officers promised by Minister Cele for the province are in training.Read More
Invest in solar cells for CT school, with promise of good returns
Groote Schuur High School's Paige du Plessis explains how the solar power partner project with Sun Exchange actually works.Read More
What to do if you have a flight booked with SAA on Friday or Saturday
Spokesperson Tlali Tlali on strike-related cancellation of flights and whether fresh meeting with unions could change outlook.Read More
Zapiro 'honoured and overwhelmed' to receive France's top cultural award
Jonathan 'Zapiro' Shapiro joins Pippa Hudson on the Yellow Couch for an in-depth interview.Read More