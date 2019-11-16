'I believe I am the leader DA needs at this point in time' - Makashule Gana

On Sunday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) will elect an interim leader at its federal council meeting.

Makashule Gana, Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) in Gauteng, will be facing off against the party's parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen after Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela dropped out of the race.

Steenhuisen is widely expected to win and lead the DA until its early elective conference scheduled for April 2020.

Gana has fundamental differences with Steenhuisen and recently elected federal council chair Helen Zille on their stance that race not factor as a descriptor for redressing the wrongs of the past.

He believes that to restore voters' trust the party has to be "unambiguous" and "unashamed" in its efforts to address past injustices.

We need to be able to then focus the DA on the issues of economic justice, the issues of social justice and the issues of environmental justice. Makashule Gana, DA interim leader candidate

That's the most important aspect of what I have put forward as an offer to the delegates at federal council. Makashule Gana, DA interim leader candidate

You need to redress where the wrong happened, don't try to generalise when you are redressing a particular error or a particular crime. Makashule Gana, DA interim leader candidate

The South African electorate don't expect us to be disingenuous, they expect us to say it as we see it and that's what we need to do. Makashule Gana, DA interim leader candidate

Gana sketches his history in the DA and his private sector experience, emphasizing his commitment to serve.

I believe that I'm a well-rounded leader and someone I believe the DA needs at this particular point in time. Makashule Gana, DA interim leader candidate

But regardless of the outcome tomorrow it's a commitment that I will work at until it's realised. I will I'm not in politics for myself. I'm in politics to ensure that South Africans are able to enjoy the quality of life that they wish for. Makashule Gana, DA interim leader candidate

I'm not doing this so that I can go to Parliament, I'm doing this so that I can serve the organisation and serve the people of South Africa. Makashule Gana, DA interim leader candidate

