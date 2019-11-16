[VIDEO] Magical 'unicorn' puppy helps raise funds for special needs rescue dogs

A golden retriever puppy with what looks like an extra tail growing from his forehead is taking over the internet.

The Missouri rescue centre that found the abandoned pup says he's become the poster child for "special is awesome".

Narwhal - named after the "tusked" whale - is also helping raise funds for the special needs animals Mac's Mission focuses on.

It's no wonder he's stealing hearts - just take a look at the adorable little tyke at play in this video:

The vet who examined Narwhal says there's no reason for the extra appendage to be removed at this point, but Mac's Mission is going to wait and see that it doesn't become a problem as he grows before putting him up for adoption.

An Idaho university professor has commented that the "face tail" is not a tail at all, but probably a rather unusual skin tag.