Steenhuisen expected to win DA leadership contest

The Democratic Alliance's (DA's) parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen is expected to win the race to become the party's interim leader today.

At the same time, all bets are on Western Cape MEC for Agriculture, Dr Ivan Meyer to be elected interim federal chairperson for the DA.

The party's federal council will on Sunday vote for the two key leadership positions which became vacant in the aftermath of Mmusi Maimane's shock resignation.

The race for the interim DA leader is between Steenhuisen and Gauteng member of the provincial legislature Makashule Gana.

The interim leader will lead the DA until April next year when the party holds an elective conference to appoint a permanent leader.

Political reporter Jan-Jan Joubert says that although Gana is unlikely to win the leadership contestation, he has managed to build himself a constituency which will benefit him in the long run.

The expectation is that Mr Steenhuisen will win today. Jan-Jan Joubert, Political journalist and writer

Joubert believes that Meyer is poised to take on the largely ceremonial role of DA federal chair following successful campaigning on his part.

I think the winner should be Dr Ivan Meyer, he has camapaigned hard and worked hard to build a constituencey. Jan-Jan Joubert, Political journalist and writer

