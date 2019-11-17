Steenhuisen expected to win DA leadership contest
The Democratic Alliance's (DA's) parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen is expected to win the race to become the party's interim leader today.
At the same time, all bets are on Western Cape MEC for Agriculture, Dr Ivan Meyer to be elected interim federal chairperson for the DA.
The party's federal council will on Sunday vote for the two key leadership positions which became vacant in the aftermath of Mmusi Maimane's shock resignation.
The race for the interim DA leader is between Steenhuisen and Gauteng member of the provincial legislature Makashule Gana.
RELATED: 'There are two horses in this DA race but the inside track goes to Steenhuisen'
The interim leader will lead the DA until April next year when the party holds an elective conference to appoint a permanent leader.
Political reporter Jan-Jan Joubert says that although Gana is unlikely to win the leadership contestation, he has managed to build himself a constituency which will benefit him in the long run.
RELATED: 'I believe I am the leader DA needs at this point in time' - Makashule Gana
The expectation is that Mr Steenhuisen will win today.Jan-Jan Joubert, Political journalist and writer
Joubert believes that Meyer is poised to take on the largely ceremonial role of DA federal chair following successful campaigning on his part.
I think the winner should be Dr Ivan Meyer, he has camapaigned hard and worked hard to build a constituencey.Jan-Jan Joubert, Political journalist and writer
Listen to the political analysis on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:
More from Politics
Steenhuisen voted DA's interim leader, Meyer chosen as interim federal chair
John Steenhuisen and Makashule Gana were both gunning for the DA's top position left vacant following Mmusi Maimane's resignation.Read More
'I believe I am the leader DA needs at this point in time' - Makashule Gana
The Gauteng MPL faces off against John Steenhuisen in the DA interim federal leader contest on Sunday.Read More
'There are two horses in this DA race but the inside track goes to Steenhuisen'
Political analyst Jan-Jan Joubert says there is always a chance of a Makashule Gana upset.Read More
CCMA set to mediate meeting between unions and SAA as strike continues
Pundits weigh in on the protest happening at the airline and how passengers have been impacted by it.Read More
'If SAA meets our demands, we will be more than happy to call off strike'
Sacca president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Anyiam Mugambi says the airline needs to come to the party to avert the protest.Read More
'Unions are making a mistake. SAA is dying. It’s not Eskom – we don’t need it'
SAA is on its knees, cap in hand, asking taxpayers for R2 billion this month. Unions must be careful, warns Guy Leitch (SA Flyer).Read More
'If ANC continues to zig-zag on e-tolls it will be punished at polls'
Cosatu Gauteng provincial chairperson Amos Monyela says the federation is mobilising motorists to fight against the scheme.Read More
KZN premier visits tornado-hit region, promises government support for families
Cogta MEC spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila says departments will assist the ravaged area after a tornado left 2 dead and many injured.Read More
We’ll shut you down! – unions to SAA ('overstaffed by any measure globally’)
The money-pit airline is fighting for its life. Bruce Whitfield interviews Theto Mahlakoana, a senior political reporter at EWN.Read More
Interviews for Deputy PP well underway
Eight candidates were nominated from a list of 19 individuals.Read More