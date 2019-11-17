Streaming issues? Report here
Buhle Madulini 2019
DAFF bursary recipient: Amanda Trom
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 06:41
Moolah Mondays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 21:00
'It's now Bafana's turn to continue SA's winning spirit at Afcon qualifier'

17 November 2019 9:24 AM
by
Tags:
Bafana Bafana
Ghana
Sudan
Afcon qualifier
Afcon 2021
South Africa vs Sudan
Mzansi is a winning nation. The Boks proved that at the Rugby World Cup. It's now Bafana Bafana's turn at Afcon, says sports guru.

Local sports editor Matthews Mpete says it's Bafana Bafana's turn to put South Africa on the map as they take on Sudan today for the second Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 qualifier.

On Thursday, Bafana lost 2-0 against Ghana in Accra in the first qualifying match.

Today, they take on Sudan on home turf at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg.

Mpete says the national side has a shaky track record when it comes to winning away games and expects Bafana to perform better on home soil.

He hopes that the match against Sudan's high-scoring team will be able to continue the winning spirit of the Rugby World Cup victory clinched by the Springboks.

Bafana Bafana haven't had a good record travelling.

Matthews Mpete, Sports editor - Daily Sun and Sunday Sun

We call ourselves a winning nation and now Bafana Bafana must also come to the party and ensure that the celebrations continue.

Matthews Mpete, Sports editor - Daily Sun and Sunday Sun

Mpete believes that consistent coaching leadership and the infusion of young players into the national team will help Bafana Bafana become the winning side South Africa deserves.

Listen to the sports analysis on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:


