'It's now Bafana's turn to continue SA's winning spirit at Afcon qualifier'

Local sports editor Matthews Mpete says it's Bafana Bafana's turn to put South Africa on the map as they take on Sudan today for the second Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 qualifier.

On Thursday, Bafana lost 2-0 against Ghana in Accra in the first qualifying match.

Today, they take on Sudan on home turf at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg.

Mpete says the national side has a shaky track record when it comes to winning away games and expects Bafana to perform better on home soil.

He hopes that the match against Sudan's high-scoring team will be able to continue the winning spirit of the Rugby World Cup victory clinched by the Springboks.

Bafana Bafana haven't had a good record travelling. Matthews Mpete, Sports editor - Daily Sun and Sunday Sun

We call ourselves a winning nation and now Bafana Bafana must also come to the party and ensure that the celebrations continue. Matthews Mpete, Sports editor - Daily Sun and Sunday Sun

Mpete believes that consistent coaching leadership and the infusion of young players into the national team will help Bafana Bafana become the winning side South Africa deserves.

