Steenhuisen voted DA's interim leader, Meyer chosen as interim federal chair

Congratulations to our new interim leader @jsteenhuisen - looking forward to continuing building #OneSAforAll under your leadership #DAFedCo pic.twitter.com/TxNP3F2zlt — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) November 17, 2019

Front-runner John Steenhuisen has been voted the interim leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), as predicted by many political pundits.

Western Cape MEC for agriculture Dr Ivan Meyer has also been voted the party's interim federal chairperson.

The party's national spokesperson Solly Malatsi confirmed the news in a tweet.

Breaking News:

The @Our_DA interim leader is @jsteenhuisen while Ivan Meyer becomes the interim federal chairperson #DAFederalCouncil — SollyMalatsi (@SollyMalatsi) November 17, 2019

At least 150 members of the DA's federal council gathered to elect an interim leader and interim federal chair.

Both men will hold their positions until April next year when the party holds an elective conference to appoint new, permanent leadership.

The party will hold a press briefing at its headquarters on Sunday afternoon to announce the results of the federal council meeting where party members voted.

Former leader Mmusi Maimane cut all ties with the DA last month, leaving a vacuum within the party.

This is a developing story. More analysis to follow.