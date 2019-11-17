Steenhuisen voted DA's interim leader, Meyer chosen as interim federal chair

Streaming issues? Report here
Buhle Madulini 2019 BW
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:25
DAFF bursary recipient: Amanda Trom
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 06:41
Moolah Mondays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambira - CFP and Managing Partner at Sugar Creek Wealth
Tomorrow at 07:07
Passenger Safety Not Guarenteed Unions Warns SAA Passengers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi - President of Trade Union SACCA
Tomorrow at 07:22
Black Friday: Trans Union
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lee Naik - CEO at TransUnion Africa
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Tomorrow at 08:07
Is the SAA Safety Risk Real?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Capt Piet Taljaard - Chairman at Saa Pilot'S Association
Tomorrow at 08:22
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Tomorrow at 10:08
The latest in the impeachment inquiry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector - US Foreign Policy Expert and Associate Editor at The Daily Maverick
Tomorrow at 11:05
How to invest on your own
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse - Certified Financial Planner
Tomorrow at 11:32
10th Cape Town Festival of Beer
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Martin Tucker
No Items to show
Up Next: Talk at Nine with Gushwell Brooks
See full line-up
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
'It's now Bafana's turn to continue SA's winning spirit at Afcon qualifier' Mzansi is a winning nation. The Boks proved that at the Rugby World Cup. It's now Bafana Bafana's turn at Afcon, says sports guru. 17 November 2019 9:24 AM
SA para-cyclist takes to international stage, says journey has been 'unreal' Following a motorbike accident, Reyaan Traut rides with a prosthetic arm that hooks into a bracket attached to the bicycle. 15 November 2019 10:01 AM
England legend Jeremy Guscott blasted for calls to change rugby substitution law Stormers coach John Dobson has slammed Jeremy Guscott's proposal as a preposterous idea which could never work for the sport. 12 November 2019 6:03 PM
View all Sport
Steenhuisen voted DA's interim leader, Meyer chosen as interim federal chair John Steenhuisen and Makashule Gana were both gunning for the DA's top position left vacant following Mmusi Maimane's resignation. 17 November 2019 2:05 PM
Steenhuisen expected to win DA leadership contest At least 150 members of the DA's federal council will gather to vote for an interim leader and interim federal chairperson today. 17 November 2019 8:36 AM
'I believe I am the leader DA needs at this point in time' - Makashule Gana The Gauteng MPL faces off against John Steenhuisen in the DA interim federal leader contest on Sunday. 16 November 2019 11:32 AM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
'I believe I am the leader DA needs at this point in time' - Makashule Gana The Gauteng MPL faces off against John Steenhuisen in the DA interim federal leader contest on Sunday. 16 November 2019 11:32 AM
If 'corrupt' SAA board resigns Sacca will lower salary rise demand to 6% The South African Cabin Crew Association's Christopher Shabangu says the strike is not intended to shut airline down. 16 November 2019 9:38 AM
'There are two horses in this DA race but the inside track goes to Steenhuisen' Political analyst Jan-Jan Joubert says there is always a chance of a Makashule Gana upset. 15 November 2019 4:40 PM
View all Local
[VIDEO] Magical 'unicorn' puppy helps raise funds for special needs rescue dogs Social media has fallen in love with the little guy named after the 'tusked' Narwhal whale. 16 November 2019 1:21 PM
SA's first children's book on ADHD launched Psychiatrist Prof Renata Schoeman says the book is built on patients' stories but told through the life of a girl, Zee. 15 November 2019 5:43 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 15 November 2019 Here are John's four picks for the week. 15 November 2019 4:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
SAA doesn't have cash flow to pay unions what they want, says airline exec Thousands of SAA workers, including cabin crew, technical and ground staff, began striking on Friday to demand higher pay. 17 November 2019 10:48 AM
If 'corrupt' SAA board resigns Sacca will lower salary rise demand to 6% The South African Cabin Crew Association's Christopher Shabangu says the strike is not intended to shut airline down. 16 November 2019 9:38 AM
Karatbars – is it a scam? The case for and against… Bruce Whitfield interviews senior Karatbars representatives, a financial advisor and someone who was invited to its conference. 15 November 2019 10:06 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Steenhuisen voted DA's interim leader, Meyer chosen as interim federal chair

17 November 2019 2:05 PM
by
Tags:
DA
John Steenhuisen
Makashule Gana
DA interim leader contest
interim DA leader
interim federal council chairperson
John Steenhuisen and Makashule Gana were both gunning for the DA's top position left vacant following Mmusi Maimane's resignation.

Front-runner John Steenhuisen has been voted the interim leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), as predicted by many political pundits.

Western Cape MEC for agriculture Dr Ivan Meyer has also been voted the party's interim federal chairperson.

The party's national spokesperson Solly Malatsi confirmed the news in a tweet.

RELATED: Steenhuisen expected to win DA leadership contest

At least 150 members of the DA's federal council gathered to elect an interim leader and interim federal chair.

RELATED: 'I believe I am the leader DA needs at this point in time' - Makashule Gana

Both men will hold their positions until April next year when the party holds an elective conference to appoint new, permanent leadership.

The party will hold a press briefing at its headquarters on Sunday afternoon to announce the results of the federal council meeting where party members voted.

Former leader Mmusi Maimane cut all ties with the DA last month, leaving a vacuum within the party.

RELATED: 'There are two horses in this DA race but the inside track goes to Steenhuisen'

This is a developing story. More analysis to follow.


17 November 2019 2:05 PM
by
Tags:
DA
John Steenhuisen
Makashule Gana
DA interim leader contest
interim DA leader
interim federal council chairperson

More from Politics

20180406 John Steenhuisen

Steenhuisen expected to win DA leadership contest

17 November 2019 8:36 AM

At least 150 members of the DA's federal council will gather to vote for an interim leader and interim federal chairperson today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191031-makashule-gana-edjpg

'I believe I am the leader DA needs at this point in time' - Makashule Gana

16 November 2019 11:32 AM

The Gauteng MPL faces off against John Steenhuisen in the DA interim federal leader contest on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190405-steenhuisen-edjpg

'There are two horses in this DA race but the inside track goes to Steenhuisen'

15 November 2019 4:40 PM

Political analyst Jan-Jan Joubert says there is always a chance of a Makashule Gana upset.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191115 SAA strike Airways Park4

CCMA set to mediate meeting between unions and SAA as strike continues

15 November 2019 1:57 PM

Pundits weigh in on the protest happening at the airline and how passengers have been impacted by it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saa-plane-ewnjpg

'If SAA meets our demands, we will be more than happy to call off strike'

14 November 2019 1:52 PM

Sacca president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Anyiam Mugambi says the airline needs to come to the party to avert the protest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAA

'Unions are making a mistake. SAA is dying. It’s not Eskom – we don’t need it'

14 November 2019 9:02 AM

SAA is on its knees, cap in hand, asking taxpayers for R2 billion this month. Unions must be careful, warns Guy Leitch (SA Flyer).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

e-tolls

'If ANC continues to zig-zag on e-tolls it will be punished at polls'

13 November 2019 2:05 PM

Cosatu Gauteng provincial chairperson Amos Monyela says the federation is mobilising motorists to fight against the scheme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tornadojpg

KZN premier visits tornado-hit region, promises government support for families

13 November 2019 1:16 PM

Cogta MEC spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila says departments will assist the ravaged area after a tornado left 2 dead and many injured.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAA

We’ll shut you down! – unions to SAA ('overstaffed by any measure globally’)

13 November 2019 8:58 AM

The money-pit airline is fighting for its life. Bruce Whitfield interviews Theto Mahlakoana, a senior political reporter at EWN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191112-deputy-pp-interviewsjpg

Interviews for Deputy PP well underway

12 November 2019 1:34 PM

Eight candidates were nominated from a list of 19 individuals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Karatbars – is it a scam? The case for and against…

Business Opinion Lifestyle

If 'corrupt' SAA board resigns Sacca will lower salary rise demand to 6%

Local Business

'I believe I am the leader DA needs at this point in time' - Makashule Gana

Politics Local

Steenhuisen voted DA's interim leader, Meyer chosen as interim federal chair

Politics

EWN Highlights

7 facts about President Cyril Ramaphosa on his birthday

17 November 2019 6:10 PM

Suspected cable thief electrocuted at Netreg train station

17 November 2019 5:34 PM

Bafana Bafana beats Sudan in Afcon qualifiers

17 November 2019 5:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA