'The 944 retrenched employees will be funding SAA executive salaries'

The two trade union on strike at the South African Airways (SAA) say they will not back down on their demands.

The South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) are demanding an 8% salary hike, while SAA is offering 5.9%.

Sacca and Numsa met with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) on Saturday to look for a way forward.

Speaking to Refiliwe Moloto, Sacca president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi says they did not get to the negotiating stage with the mediators.

We made it clear we know how to save SAA. Insourcing can be done, most contracts are on a month-to-month basis, we can show you how to do it and find the 8% and help put money in SAA. Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President of Trade Union - SACCA

But it seems like people are not interested in dealing with saving SAA but interested in dealing with us. Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President of Trade Union - SACCA

Nsibanyoni-Mugambi says the top structure is getting bloated with people earning huge salaries.

Are those positions necessary at the expense of 944 at the bottom? The 944 employees will be funding executive salaries in our eyes. Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President of Trade Union - SACCA

They found the money to pay one group of people (pilots) and with us, they are saying they will pay us the same percentage next year. Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President of Trade Union - SACCA

Nsibanyoni-Mugambi says the airline is placing a lot of people on learnerships and putting them on the job without adequate experience.

SAA has hired a group of people that are not qualified enough to operate in those particular positions. Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President of Trade Union - SACCA

We are saying to SAA do not use these people improperly because you are endangering the lives of passengers. Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President of Trade Union - SACCA

