'The problem is incompetent SAA management staff and thieving'
SAA Pilot's Association former chair, Captain Piet Taljaard says passengers are not at risk as proper check-ups are done on the aircraft.
The South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) told Refilwe Moloto that the airline is utilising people without experience to service the planes which puts passengers at risk.
Two trade unions are on strike demanding an 8% salary hike, while SAA is offering 5.9%.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, captain Piet Taljaard says an inexperienced technician will work under supervision.
RELATED: 'The 944 retrenched employees will be funding SAA executive salaries'
To make a broad statement and say SAA will be unsafe because inexperienced people will be doing the job is maybe a it posturing, it might be to get the public on their side.Captain Piet Taljaard, Former chair - SAA Pilot's Association
The final gate is the pilot and if the work is not done he simply has to refuse to accept the airplane.Captain Piet Taljaard, Former chair - SAA Pilot's Association
RELATED: If 'corrupt' SAA board resigns Sacca will lower salary rise demand to 6%
He adds that there is a rigorous schedule that is used to check the aircraft when they land or take off.
That is what makes the difference between the core of the airline, the pilots, the engineers, the cabin crew which are working their butts off and the putrefying show of management on the outside.Captain Piet Taljaard, Former chair - SAA Pilot's Association
They (management) are simply not up to the job. They do not understand the intricacy of an airline environment and then to ride short the suggestion made to them by groups like the pilots association, engineers association defies logic.Captain Piet Taljaard, Former chair - SAA Pilot's Association
Captain Piet Taljaard says the government need to hire someone with managerial experience and someone who will look at the contracts in the airline.
The problem is the incompetent management staff and thieving that is going on there, leave the core alone.Captain Piet Taljaard, Former chair - SAA Pilot's Association
The biggest problem is not the staff, look at the head. The rot starts from the head.Captain Piet Taljaard, Former chair - SAA Pilot's Association
Listen to the full interview below...
