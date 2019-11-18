City updates by-laws on short-term rentals for Cape Town homeowners
The City of Cape Town has approved a new municipal planning by-law that allows a variety of homeowners in the Mother City to rent out their properties for short-term stays.
The land-use amendment allows for short-term letting from a house or flat for a period not exceeding 30 consecutive days for the same guest.
Before the changes, only single residential houses were given the right to provide short-term letting.
The City's Marian Nieuwoudt says the new provision now applies to dwellings including single residential houses, properties in apartment blocks and units within sectional title properties.
However, homeowners still need to abide by the specific rules established by body corporates or your homeowners' associations.
It's believed the new by-law is in response to the rise in short-term letting via online platforms such as Airbnb.
Nieuwoudt explains that the amendments to the municipal planning by-law are part of an annual review process.
She says the by-law does not confer the rights to homeowners automatically but instead makes it possible for them to access the rights.
A normal, single residential house has the possibility of becoming an Airbnb, so they could do the transient rental. But the flats and those within complexes did not have it, now the [by-law] amendment makes it possible.Mariane Niewoudt, Mayco member for spatial planning and environment - City of Cape Town
You can only do it with the rules and regulations from your body corporate or your homeowners' association.Mariane Niewoudt, Mayco member for spatial planning and environment - City of Cape Town
We've got no problem. We are not regulating how long you're staying there and who is staying there. The by-law is making it clear that it's possible.Mariane Niewoudt, Mayco member for spatial planning and environment - City of Cape Town
The Airbnb opportunity is one but a number of changes we proposed.Mariane Niewoudt, Mayco member for spatial planning and environment - City of Cape Town
Listen to the full discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
