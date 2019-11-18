'Trump's Twitter attack on impeachment witness shows his attitude towards women'
US President Donald Trump launched a Twitter attack on a former US ambassador to Ukraine on Friday while she was testifying during impeachment hearings against him.
Marie Yovanovitch, the third witness in the televised hearings, testified while the president tweeted against her, reports foreign policy expert Brooks Spector.
Yovanovitch was a career diplomat who fought against corruption in Ukraine. She was recalled by Trump earlier this year.
Spector says Trump's Twitter tirade is indicative of his inability to tolerate criticism from women.
When two male diplomats testified before Yovanovitch last week, Trump "didn't do a thing", Spector explains.
There she is on Friday giving her testimony in her calm, reasonable and measured tone... As we are watching this, the crawler at the bottom of the screen there's been a Twitter attack on her by Donald Trump.Brooks Spector, US Foreign policy expert and associate editor - The Daily Maverick
He didn't do a thing on Wednesday when two male diplomats testified... the moment there was a female diplomat doing this, off he went on a tangent. He went at her.Brooks Spector, US Foreign policy expert and associate editor - The Daily Maverick
You have to wonder just how symptomatic of his mental workings this is... He cannot stand criticism by a woman of confidence and knowledge who just stands up to him by virtue of what she says.Brooks Spector, US Foreign policy expert and associate editor - The Daily Maverick
The impeachment hearings are centred on Trump's request that Ukraine investigate political opponent Joe Biden.
Spector predicts that things are only going to get worse for Trump, with at least six witnesses expected to testify this week.
Listen to the latest developments on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Politics
[LISTEN] Peter Hain details complicity of international banks in state capture
Hain took to the stand on Monday to testify about how domestic corruption was facilitated on the global stage.Read More
Steenhuisen can't ignore the question of race - Ralph Mathekga
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga gives his take on John Steenhuisen's appointment as Democratic Alliance interim leader.Read More
'Sanctions on Zimbabwe are symptoms of bigger political problem'
Former Zimbabwean politician, Professor Arthur Mutambara weighs in on a symposium aimed at helping the country's economy recover.Read More
Steenhuisen voted DA's interim leader, Meyer chosen as interim federal chair
John Steenhuisen and Makashule Gana were both gunning for the DA's top position left vacant following Mmusi Maimane's resignation.Read More
Steenhuisen expected to win DA leadership contest
At least 150 members of the DA's federal council will gather to vote for an interim leader and interim federal chairperson today.Read More
'I believe I am the leader DA needs at this point in time' - Makashule Gana
The Gauteng MPL faces off against John Steenhuisen in the DA interim federal leader contest on Sunday.Read More
'There are two horses in this DA race but the inside track goes to Steenhuisen'
Political analyst Jan-Jan Joubert says there is always a chance of a Makashule Gana upset.Read More
CCMA set to mediate meeting between unions and SAA as strike continues
Pundits weigh in on the protest happening at the airline and how passengers have been impacted by it.Read More
'If SAA meets our demands, we will be more than happy to call off strike'
Sacca president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Anyiam Mugambi says the airline needs to come to the party to avert the protest.Read More
'Unions are making a mistake. SAA is dying. It’s not Eskom – we don’t need it'
SAA is on its knees, cap in hand, asking taxpayers for R2 billion this month. Unions must be careful, warns Guy Leitch (SA Flyer).Read More
More from World
Prince Andrew's BBC interview on Jeffrey Epstein dubbed a 'massive mistake'
His tell-all interview about his relationship with the convicted sex offender seems to have been a bad move for the royal family.Read More
'It's a foregone conclusion that House of Representatives will impeach Trump'
New York Times politics reporter Reid Epstein says there is no new evidence in the hearing as it is based on transcripts.Read More
Skepticism over new 'fake rhino horn' and its intended effects
A team of scientists have created a product similar to rhino horn in an effort to confuse the trade.Read More
[WATCH] Doctor singing adorably to baby while drawing bloods goes viral
A Scottish mom took to Facebook with a video of a kind doctor saying 'this is something so special'.Read More
120 BMWs and 19 Rolls-Royces delivered to Swazi king in days - Wandile Dludlu
It’s been a good week or two for King Mswati III of eSwatini (Swaziland).Read More
Victorious Boks touch down in Durban
Springbok fans in celebration as the trophy tours their city.Read More
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum'
WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement.Read More
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author
Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAngelo.Read More
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US
China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy.Read More
[WATCH] Further glory as triumphant Springboks win big at World Rugby Awards
The 2019 World Cup champions lifted three top awards: Team, Coach and Player of the Year.Read More