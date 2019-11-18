Streaming issues? Report here
'Trump's Twitter attack on impeachment witness shows his attitude towards women'

18 November 2019 11:29 AM
by
Tags:
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Republicans
Congress
US president
impeachment hearings
Marie Yovanovitch
Diplomats
Ambassador
US President Donald Trump has been labelled misogynist by many political commentators and his latest tweets may be proof of that.

US President Donald Trump launched a Twitter attack on a former US ambassador to Ukraine on Friday while she was testifying during impeachment hearings against him.

Marie Yovanovitch, the third witness in the televised hearings, testified while the president tweeted against her, reports foreign policy expert Brooks Spector.

Yovanovitch was a career diplomat who fought against corruption in Ukraine. She was recalled by Trump earlier this year.

Spector says Trump's Twitter tirade is indicative of his inability to tolerate criticism from women.

When two male diplomats testified before Yovanovitch last week, Trump "didn't do a thing", Spector explains.

There she is on Friday giving her testimony in her calm, reasonable and measured tone... As we are watching this, the crawler at the bottom of the screen there's been a Twitter attack on her by Donald Trump.

Brooks Spector, US Foreign policy expert and associate editor - The Daily Maverick

He didn't do a thing on Wednesday when two male diplomats testified... the moment there was a female diplomat doing this, off he went on a tangent. He went at her.

Brooks Spector, US Foreign policy expert and associate editor - The Daily Maverick

You have to wonder just how symptomatic of his mental workings this is... He cannot stand criticism by a woman of confidence and knowledge who just stands up to him by virtue of what she says.

Brooks Spector, US Foreign policy expert and associate editor - The Daily Maverick

The impeachment hearings are centred on Trump's request that Ukraine investigate political opponent Joe Biden.

Spector predicts that things are only going to get worse for Trump, with at least six witnesses expected to testify this week.

Listen to the latest developments on Today with Kieno Kammies:


