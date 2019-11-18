Banks play a role in driving the sustainability of natural resources

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:25
Keeping up with your neighbours, financial progress
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesdays: Spice APP Your Life
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brendyn Lotz - Journalist at HTXT Africa
Tomorrow at 07:07
SACAA-Aircraft are safe to fly -
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Phindiwe "Phindi" Gwebu - Executive for corporate services at South African Civil Aviation Authority
Tomorrow at 07:22
SAA/Unions Public Enterprises Committee weighs in
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Khaya Magaxa
Tomorrow at 08:07
New Eskom CEO
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ted Blom
Tomorrow at 08:22
Framework of striking
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 09:40
Consumer rights when it comes to refunds for poorly-managed events
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Phenias Ncube - Acting Consumer Protector in the Western Cape
Tomorrow at 10:33
Meet Cape Town student entrepreneur finalists
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Denislav Marinov - Owner of DVM Designs
Vuako Khosa - Owner of Changing Lives Shoe Laundry
Tomorrow at 11:32
7 ways to summit Table Mountain
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nikki Benatar - Editor of Inside Guide
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Doping in schools rugby doesn't seem to be declining, says institute The SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport says there's a high tolerance for steroid use at schools among coaches, teachers and parents. 18 November 2019 5:25 PM
'It's now Bafana's turn to continue SA's winning spirit at Afcon qualifier' Mzansi is a winning nation. The Boks proved that at the Rugby World Cup. It's now Bafana Bafana's turn at Afcon, says sports guru. 17 November 2019 9:24 AM
SA para-cyclist takes to international stage, says journey has been 'unreal' Following a motorbike accident, Reyaan Traut rides with a prosthetic arm that hooks into a bracket attached to the bicycle. 15 November 2019 10:01 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Peter Hain details complicity of international banks in state capture Hain took to the stand on Monday to testify about how domestic corruption was facilitated on the global stage. 18 November 2019 2:07 PM
Steenhuisen can't ignore the question of race - Ralph Mathekga Political analyst Ralph Mathekga gives his take on John Steenhuisen's appointment as Democratic Alliance interim leader. 18 November 2019 1:49 PM
'Sanctions on Zimbabwe are symptoms of bigger political problem' Former Zimbabwean politician, Professor Arthur Mutambara weighs in on a symposium aimed at helping the country's economy recover. 18 November 2019 1:26 PM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Eskom board 'firmly' behind appointment of new CEO, Numsa says it's a setback Andre de Ruyter, who is currently the CEO of packaging group Nampak, will take over from Phakamani Hadebe. 18 November 2019 7:19 PM
Andre de Ruyter announced as new Eskom CEO Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan made the announcement on Monday. 18 November 2019 5:26 PM
Refugees in Cape Town contemplate 'walking to the nearest border' Refugees living at a Methodist chapel in Cape Town's city centre are considering alternative options following an attack last week... 18 November 2019 4:53 PM
View all Local
La Colombe head chef shares what it takes to be crowned SA's best restaurant From restaurant of the year to rising culinary star, we look at the highlights from the Eat Out Awards and the chefs who won big. 18 November 2019 4:42 PM
Schools don’t teach personal finance - how to raise a future millionaire Personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) on how to raise financially free children. 18 November 2019 8:38 AM
[VIDEO] Magical 'unicorn' puppy helps raise funds for special needs rescue dogs Social media has fallen in love with the little guy named after the 'tusked' Narwhal whale. 16 November 2019 1:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Andre de Ruyter announced as new Eskom CEO Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan made the announcement on Monday. 18 November 2019 5:26 PM
Saldanha Bay industrial hub getting into shipshape The industrial hub has signed several new investment agreements expected to boost maritime business and international trade. 18 November 2019 3:17 PM
Banks play a role in driving the sustainability of natural resources Absa is among 130 banks from 49 countries committing to the UN Principles for Responsible Banking, says Shirley Webber (Absa CIB). 18 November 2019 11:28 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Africa

Banks play a role in driving the sustainability of natural resources

18 November 2019 11:28 AM
by
Tags:
Africa
The Money Show
Environment
Absa
Sustainability
absa cib
Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
Shirley Webber
United Nations Principles for Responsible Banking
Absa is among 130 banks from 49 countries committing to the UN Principles for Responsible Banking, says Shirley Webber (Absa CIB).

The recent commitment of 130 banks from 49 countries to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Banking which were adopted in September 2019 marks an important milestone for the banking industry and so for the Oil and Gas industry as well. The principles guide banks on how to align their business strategy with society's goals. This framework will undoubtedly play an important role in building a more sustainable future through a combination of project funding and investments considerations.

pixabay.com

The Principles for Responsible Banking consist of six principles that set a global standard for responsibility.

The Principles for Responsible Banking are:

  • Alignment (business strategy to society’s goals)

  • Impact and target setting (increase positive impacts and managing risks to people and environment because of our activities)

  • Clients and customers (activities to create shared prosperity for the future)

  • Stakeholders (engaging to achieve society goals)

  • Governance and culture (effective governance)

  • Transparency and accountability (reviews and reporting on sustainability)

Because stakeholders and society should be equally important for financial institutions, financial services corporates will need to ensure that all risk management categories are carefully considered before committing funding the projects in future.

As a leading financier of resource projects, with a focus on mining, metals, oil and gas, Absa has seen sustainability become an even bigger focus when considering funding projects across Africa. Natural resources in all its forms are diminishing and we all must work sustainably and responsibly to extract what is needed.

The key role of a bank is evolving and now includes also making sure that where we provide funding, the economy and communities should benefit as well. Going forward, when considering funding of certain commercially viable projects which include natural resources and extraction, lenders will place additional focus on the positive impact of our funding and involvement on a country’s developmental goals, the environment and its people. Banks can only grow if they understand the symbiotic relationship between growth aspirations and the positive impact on country development, environmental and social responsibility goals.

As a responsible lender committed to facilitating economic and sustainable growth, Absa acknowledges sustainability challenges such as social inequality, growing population, increasing unemployment, pressure on natural resources, as well as climate change. Given our key role as a systemic bank in the majority of markets we operate in, we also understand how energy poverty and infrastructure deficits worsen these challenges.

In this respect, now more than ever before, financial institutions can pave the way to more sustainable economies by lending to economic activities that optimise the best return for the general community.

Capital providers can guide customers and stakeholders in their requirements for funding by applying the Equator Principles which include applicable IFC Performance Standards on Environmental and Social Sustainability (Performance Standards) and the World Bank Group Environmental, Health and Safety Guidelines for various sectors and for funding natural resources extraction transactions.

This, therefore, means that any lending policy decisions should take a balanced view on the impact on the economies, their development plans, impacted on the communities, stakeholders, investors, clients and the environment at large. These considerations are non-negotiable and should be adopted as standards.

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Banks play a role in driving the sustainability of natural resources


18 November 2019 11:28 AM
by
Tags:
Africa
The Money Show
Environment
Absa
Sustainability
absa cib
Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
Shirley Webber
United Nations Principles for Responsible Banking

More from Business

Andre de Ruyter

Andre de Ruyter announced as new Eskom CEO

18 November 2019 5:26 PM

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan made the announcement on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saldanha-bay-industrial-development-zone-websitejpg

Saldanha Bay industrial hub getting into shipshape

18 November 2019 3:17 PM

The industrial hub has signed several new investment agreements expected to boost maritime business and international trade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kitchen-decor-apartment-propertyjpg

City updates by-laws on short-term rentals for Cape Town homeowners

18 November 2019 10:45 AM

Homeowners can rent their house, flat or any other property for short-term stays no longer than 30 consecutive days at a time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

credit card machine.jpg

Over 130 000 new retail accounts opened for Black Friday in 2018

18 November 2019 8:54 AM

TransUnion Africa CEO Lee Naik says half of the new accounts were in arrears within six months after Black Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mother teaches young daughter saving 123rfbusiness 123rfpersonalfinance 123rf

Schools don’t teach personal finance - how to raise a future millionaire

18 November 2019 8:38 AM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) on how to raise financially free children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saa-flightjpg

SAA doesn't have cash flow to pay unions what they want, says airline exec

17 November 2019 10:48 AM

Thousands of SAA workers, including cabin crew, technical and ground staff, began striking on Friday to demand higher pay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191115 SAA strike Airways Park4

If 'corrupt' SAA board resigns Sacca will lower salary rise demand to 6%

16 November 2019 9:38 AM

The South African Cabin Crew Association's Christopher Shabangu says the strike is not intended to shut airline down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Karatbars

Karatbars – is it a scam? The case for and against…

15 November 2019 10:06 AM

Bruce Whitfield interviews senior Karatbars representatives, a financial advisor and someone who was invited to its conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Duchess gin tonic

The Duchess - the story behind the world’s first non-alcoholic gin & tonic

14 November 2019 12:08 PM

Launched in 2016, The Duchess has won numerous awards and successfully broke into the UK, Belgium and the Scandinavian countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Phone

Can’t find your phone? Drop everything – thieves can get into your banking app!

14 November 2019 10:55 AM

Did someone steal your phone? Contact your bank without hesitation warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

190904-worcester-truck-edjpg

Truck attacks: 'You can never fully heal a driver who has psychological damage'

10 November 2019 11:54 AM

Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly discusses the fall-out of escalating attacks on truck drivers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191031refugeesgif

What are SA's best options to resolve refugee crisis?

9 November 2019 12:28 PM

Dr Sikanyiso Masuku says there are lessons to be learned from other countries with efficient self-settlement systems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

d0u3u0pwkaajsudjpg

120 BMWs and 19 Rolls-Royces delivered to Swazi king in days - Wandile Dludlu

8 November 2019 3:57 PM

It’s been a good week or two for King Mswati III of eSwatini (Swaziland).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181204-zim-doc-protest-edjpg

Zimbabwe fires 77 doctors for demanding pay hike

6 November 2019 1:51 PM

NewsDay Zimbabwe senior reporter Blessed Mhlanga says the doctors are currently being paid R1,100.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191031refugeesgif

Govt's reasons for delay in re-opening CT refugee reception centre 'a cop-out'

2 November 2019 3:25 PM

Amnesty International's Mienke Steytler says a backlog and reported poor treatment are main problems with SA asylum system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191031refugeesgif

Resettlement of refugees in SA to other countries not possible - United Nations

31 October 2019 1:37 PM

The UN's High Commissioner for Refugees advises that resettlement is not a realistic option for refugees and asylum-seekers in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191031radebegif

Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe refutes money-laundering claims in Botswana

31 October 2019 1:07 PM

According to EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Motsepe-Radebe says she will sue the Sunday Standard for publishing lies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwean flag Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe anti-sanctions protest fails despite free transport, chicken and Pepsi

30 October 2019 10:43 AM

The march – organised by the Zimbabwean government - was poorly attended despite freebies and the declaration of a public holiday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mozambique flag

'Every election in Mozambique – without exception – have been contested'

28 October 2019 1:40 PM

There has been fraud, but not enough to affect the result, says Paul Fauvet of the English Service Mozambique News Agency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Financial markets

Financial markets in Africa are increasingly supportive of investment

25 October 2019 11:32 AM

South Africa still tops the Absa Africa Financial Markets Index but other countries on the Continent are snapping at its heels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Garden of Lights organiser responds to backlash over 'disaster event'

Local

Retirement annuities – here’s what happens if your fund manager goes bankrupt

Business Lifestyle

'If you grow up with nothing, you want to look rich too soon'

Business

EWN Highlights

Botswana relations with SA remain in intact - ambassador

18 November 2019 8:55 PM

DA needs to urgently discuss its identity at policy conference, says analyst

18 November 2019 8:47 PM

Trump says will 'strongly consider' testifying in impeachment probe

18 November 2019 8:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA